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St. Albans Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2002510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow                            

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION:

  • Domestic Assault
  • Offense committed within the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Ayotte                                             

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence located in Fletcher, VT for a report of an assault. Through investigation it was determined that Jeremy Ayotte (50) caused pain and fear to a household member. Ayotte was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks for processing.

 

At the conclusion of processing Ayotte was released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 22, to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026 at 1300 hours          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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St. Albans Barracks - Domestic Assault

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