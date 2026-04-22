St. Albans Barracks - Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2002510
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION:
- Domestic Assault
- Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Jeremy Ayotte
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence located in Fletcher, VT for a report of an assault. Through investigation it was determined that Jeremy Ayotte (50) caused pain and fear to a household member. Ayotte was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Ayotte was released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 22, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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