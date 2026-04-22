St. Albans Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2002510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION:

Domestic Assault

Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Jeremy Ayotte

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 21, 2026 at approximately 1506 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence located in Fletcher, VT for a report of an assault. Through investigation it was determined that Jeremy Ayotte (50) caused pain and fear to a household member. Ayotte was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing Ayotte was released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 22, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.