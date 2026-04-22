RCP and ABCD launch new consultant development programme for diabetes specialists

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is now working in collaboration with the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) to deliver a consultant development programme tailored specifically to diabetes specialists.

The ABCD Consultant Development Programme (CDP), which has been running since 2015, will be delivered in 2026 by the RCP on behalf of ABCD.

The CDP focuses on the non clinical aspects of being a consultant, including leadership, team working, self-development and working effectively within NHS structures. It aims to support participants as they take on greater responsibility for leading services, managing teams and shaping the future of diabetes care, complementing the RCP’s broader portfolio of leadership and professional development programmes for physicians.

Targeted at doctors in their final year of training and newly appointed consultants, the course will run over five days from 15 June–19 June 2026 and concludes with an alumni conference focused on leadership in diabetes and the future of the specialty.

RCP clinical adviser in flexible working and ABCD course co-lead Dr Kate Fayers said:

‘Supporting physicians to develop as confident, effective clinical leaders is a core part of the RCP’s role, particularly at moments of career transition. With this new collaboration between the RCP and ABCD, we’re supporting new consultants to build the leadership skills they need to run services, lead teams and navigate issues such as flexible working and job design in today’s NHS.’

The 2026 programme will be hosted at the RCP’s state-of-the-art northern home, The Spine in Liverpool. Places are limited and participants must be a member of ABCD.

ABCD are grateful to their corporate supporters for their financial support which supports the core activities of the organisation and allows ABCD to make services either freely available or offer them at greatly reduced rates to their members.