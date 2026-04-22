'Patients should always be clear about who is providing their care and what training they have received’: RCP statement on the role of advanced practitioners in the NHS

The RCP has issued a statement on the role of advanced practitioners in the NHS.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘The best model of care is not about one profession replacing another. It is about ensuring patients have timely access to the right clinical expertise at the right time, with appropriate oversight from a senior doctor.

‘Physicians undergo many years of intensive medical training which equips them to manage complexity, uncertainty and clinical risk, often based on incomplete information. They make diagnostic and treatment decisions for acutely unwell or medically complex patients, are trained to weigh risks, respond to rapidly changing circumstances, and decide when to escalate, when not to intervene and when to stop treatment altogether. They also hold ultimate responsibility and accountability for medical pathways and for leading multidisciplinary teams.

‘Those teams work best when there is clear clinical leadership, accountability and the right mix of expertise. If roles are blurred or medical expertise is replaced, there is a real risk of fragmented care and harm to patient safety.

‘Advanced practitioners make an essential contribution to NHS care when their skills are used appropriately. But they should never be used as substitutes for doctors on rotas. Doctors and advanced practitioners have distinct training pathways and responsibilities, and patients should always be clear about who is providing their care and what training they have received.

‘Above all, this highlights the scale of the NHS workforce crisis. We need a properly funded, long-term 10 Year Workforce Plan that ensures enough doctors are trained and retained, alongside clear national guidance for how other clinical roles are deployed.

‘The RCP will continue to support clear role definitions, better workforce planning and honest communication with patients so that every patient can be confident they are receiving the right care, from the right professional, at the right time.’