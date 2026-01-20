LabKey Debuts Mining LIMS for Mining & Metallurgical Labs

LabKey Mining LIMS LIMS features for mining & metallurgical laboratories. LabKey Mining LIMS supports complete sample traceability and chain of custody.

Configurable workflows support high-volume mining lab operations across sites and shifts—without forcing a one-size-fits-all process.

As mining organizations modernize lab operations, they need systems that match the way their labs actually work and scale as requirements evolve.” — Michael Gersch, CEO, LabKey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LabKey today announced LabKey Mining LIMS, an intuitive laboratory information management solution designed for mining and minerals organizations that need reliable traceability, consistent QA/QC execution, and faster, more defensible reporting across lab teams, sites, and shifts.Mining and metallurgical labs manage high sample volumes, complex preparation and analytical workflows, and strict requirements for traceability and accountability- often across multiple locations and rotating shifts. LabKey is working with mining and minerals organizations globally to help modernize lab operations by replacing manual handoffs and disconnected systems with structured workflows that improve consistency and visibility from intake through reporting.LabKey Mining LIMS supports end-to-end sample tracking from receipt through preparation, analysis, QA/QC review, and reporting. The system enables mining labs to configure workflows that reflect real lab operations and can be standardized across teams while still supporting site-level variation where needed. Key capabilities include:-End-to-end traceability and chain of custody: Track each sample’s status, handling, transfers, and decision points across the full workflow—from receipt through reporting.-Standardized workflows across sites and shifts: Configure workflows to support consistent execution, clearer handoffs, and repeatable outcomes across teams and locations.-QA/QC execution and exception visibility: Strengthen QA/QC with structured review steps, clear flags, and improved tracking to help reduce errors, reruns, and rework.-Reporting-ready data and audit-friendly history: Maintain consistent, accessible records that support operational reporting and stakeholder-ready results.“As mining organizations modernize lab operations, they need systems that match the way their labs actually work and scale as requirements evolve,” said Michael Gersch, CEO at LabKey. “LabKey Mining LIMS helps teams improve traceability, strengthen QA/QC execution, and accelerate turnaround time while driving consistency across sites.”Live demo webinar: LabKey will host a live demo webinar, “LabKey Mining LIMS: End-to-End Sample Tracking & Chain of Custody”, on February 18th at 9AM Pacific. Attendees will see a walkthrough of a mining lab workflow from intake through QA/QC review and reporting. Register Here Availability: LabKey Mining LIMS is available immediately. To take a tour visit: https://www.labkey.com/solutions/mining-lims/ About LabKeyFounded in 2003, LabKey is a scientific software provider that delivers flexible, scalable solutions for research and laboratory teams worldwide. LabKey helps organizations improve data integrity, streamline workflow execution, and deliver consistent reporting with configurable applications designed to fit real-world operations. LabKey combines deep expertise in scientific data management with a hands-on support model to help teams implement efficiently, adapt as needs change, and drive long-term success. Learn more at LabKey.com

