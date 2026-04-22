Rich Castaldo Relaunches COMVO: A Voice-based, Free Speech Social Platform

Rich Castaldo tech innovator (2021) comvo app

Voice-first social platform by Rich Castaldo relaunches with a bold free speech mission, redefining social media through authentic, uncensored communication.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMVO, the voice-driven social media platform founded by Rich Castaldo, is set for a powerful re-release, introducing a bold new era of communication built on authenticity, open dialogue, and a firm commitment to free expression.

At its core, COMVO is designed around one principle: real voices create real connections. By allowing users to comment, respond, and engage using voice instead of text, the platform restores tone, emotion, and intent to digital interaction.

But COMVO is not just changing how people communicate, it is taking a clear stance on what communication should be.

“We are building a platform that respects freedom of speech, not one that controls it,” said Castaldo. “COMVO is committed to open dialogue. We are not here to silence people because it’s unpopular or uncomfortable. We believe in the principles of the United States Constitution and the fundamental right to speak freely. That’s the standard we stand on.”

The re-release introduces a faster, more refined user experience along with powerful new features that elevate engagement and community building:

- Voice-first commenting across all posts

- Seamless threaded audio conversations

- Enhanced creator engagement tools

- Smart discovery built around real conversations

- Privacy-conscious infrastructure with user control

COMVO is positioning itself as a direct response to what many users see as over-filtered, overly moderated platforms that lack authenticity and transparency. By focusing on voice and open expression, the platform aims to create a space where ideas, perspectives, and conversations can exist without unnecessary restriction. “Social media lost its human element,” Castaldo added. “We’re bringing it back with voice, with honesty, and with the freedom to speak without fear of being shut down.”

COMVO once reached the top 100 apps on the app store in 2020 before an overload of hundreds of thousands of users a day forced the app to crash. Castaldo went on to say, “We underestimated the popularity of COMVO when we first launched and got bombarded with users we just couldn’t handle. We’ve upgraded all of our systems and are now ready for action again.

About COMVO

COMVO is a next-generation social media platform centered around voice interaction, enabling users to communicate authentically through spoken responses. Founded by Rich Castaldo, COMVO is built to restore human connection and protect open communication in the digital age.

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