Symposium Highlights AI-Driven Advances Reshaping Threat Readiness

Scientific and technological advances are changing the front lines for countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. David Wunschel, a chemist and Laboratory Fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), recently participated on a panel focused on how emerging technologies are transforming CBRN defense, detection, and response across military and government operations.

The panel was part of the 14th Annual Joint CBRN Symposium, hosted by the Defense Strategies Institute to convene representatives from across government, military, academia, and industry to share insights and explore strategies and solutions for countering CBRN threats. The event provided an opportunity for the defense community to connect on new and innovative ways to prepare for, respond to, and recover from threats in what is becoming an increasingly complex threat environment across all domains.

Wunschel was joined by panelists Rebecca Hersman, former Defense Threat Reduction Agency director and current senior consultant at the Institute for Defense Analyses, and Mile Corrigan, president and chief executive officer of Noblis. The discussion focused on advancements in AI, autonomous systems, biosensors, and data-driven threat analysis that enhance situational awareness and decision-making in contaminated environments. In particular, panelists shared insights on accelerating innovation from research to field deployment, improving interoperability, and ensuring that next-generation technologies strengthen readiness and survivability against evolving CBRN threats.

Left to right, panel moderator John Parachini, senior international and defense researcher from the RAND School of Public Policy, with panelists Rebecca Hersman, former Defense Threat Reduction Agency director and current senior consultant at the Institute for Defense Analyses; David Wunschel, PNNL chemist and Laboratory Fellow; and Mile Corrigan, president and chief executive officer of Noblis. (Photo courtesy of Melina Panagakos | Defense Strategies Institute)

As part of the panel, Wunschel highlighted the Department of Energy Genesis Mission and PNNL’s investments and opportunities in AI and autonomy, particularly lab autonomy and the role AI plays in designing and controlling workflows, data outputs, and analysis.

“AI and autonomy have a valuable role in accelerating the pace of data gathering, harmonization, integration, and prediction as well as in advancing solutions for operational sensing, threat characterization, and countermeasures,” Wunschel said.

To learn more about the event, visit https://cbrn.dsigroup.org.