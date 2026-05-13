Partnership with International Nuclear Organization to Grow Tomorrow’s Leaders

Last June, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Graduate Fellowship Program (NGFP) reached a milestone with the Class of 2025–2026.

It represented the 30th cohort of the program, and the 72 fellows in the class join more than 850 NGFP alumni who have had a global impact on national security missions.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has administered NGFP on behalf of NNSA since 2002. Looking toward the future, NGFP has signed a partnership agreement with the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management (INMM) with the goal of expanding its reach to more future leaders with a passion to serve.

Matched missions

Tom Gray, NGFP manager at PNNL, and Tina Hernandez, INMM president, sign a partnership agreement to reach more future leaders with a passion to serve nuclear security missions. (Photo provided by INMM)

The growth of NGFP is directly tied to collaborations across the national security sector, especially with industry and academia. Throughout the year, PNNL staff engage with more than 80 university partners across the United States to recruit top talent in every region.

For the first time in the program’s history, NGFP signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with INMM during its annual meeting in the fall of 2025. The goal is to inspire and equip students to pursue rewarding careers in national security and global safety domains.

“INMM and NGFP share a vision to develop and grow the next generation of nuclear security experts,” said Tina Hernandez, INMM president. “This partnership is mutually beneficial. NGFP builds the pipeline of early-career talent, and INMM supports their retention by providing a community committed to their professional growth.”

Pipeline for next-generation leaders

INMM is dedicated to the safe stewardship of nuclear and other radioactive materials. The organization is shepherding that mission for its membership, which includes about 20 university chapters in the United States and around the globe.

Mariella Lora, NGFP outreach manager at PNNL, said the program has partnered with INMM for many years, so the MOU was a natural evolution.

“Our missions are aligned,” said Lora. “From the moment we proposed the topic, INMM has been receptive. Through the MOU, we are looking forward to enhancing our reach and visibility at a broader national, as well as an international, level.”

She envisions the MOU as a pilot for future opportunities that provide a launchpad for other partnerships that benefit current and past NGFP fellows.

Through collaborative communication channels, INMM and NGFP hope to expand their reach and help students access more resources, networking opportunities, and connections for mentorship.

Applications for the NGFP Class of 2027–2028 will open in August.