Cryptography’s New Logic Layer: NJ Inventor receives Patent for Nonlinear Replacement of Standard XOR Function

LabCyfer

The end of the Vernam Era! A new reversible fundamental building block for data mixing in cryptography.

This is a new reversible fundamental building block — something cryptography has not seen in decades.” — Peter Lablans-Inventor

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a century, early and modern cryptography has relied on a single reversible operation: the binary XOR function. Both for bitwise and bit-word processing. Ever since the century old Vernam cipher. It is a backbone of symmetric encryption, hashing, authentication, and nearly every secure protocol in use today. Its dominance has been so complete that the field treats it as unavoidable.

Today, that assumption is no longer safe.

Independent inventor Peter Lablans has been granted US Patent 12,609,809, covering a new class of reversible nonlinear operators in machine cryptography— commutative, self inverting, and dynamically configurable 2-operand involutions that function as drop in replacements for XOR while eliminating its most dangerous property: linearity.

“XOR is simple, but simplicity comes at a cost,” Lablans said. “It exposes a cipher’s algebraic skeleton. My work shows that the reversible layer can be nonlinear, agile, and factorially large — without sacrificing speed or practicality.”

Grounded in finite field theory, reversible algebra, and combinatorial logic design, Lablans’ construction generates an immense family of nonlinear machine involutions over domains of size 2^k, including the widely used n=256 for byte wise operations. The 2-operand involutions are non-associative, lack identity, are dynamically configurable and are novel in Quasigroup theory. The resulting design space is rich enough to frustrate structural, algebraic, and quantum accelerated attacks.

A Framework Rooted in Computer Architecture:

Lablans refers for the conceptual foundation to his late professor, Dr. Gerrit “Gerry” Blaauw, co designer of the legendary IBM System/360, whose architecture/implementation/realization framework shaped generations of computing systems.

“I apply the Blaauw framework as rule of computer design in machine cryptography — but with a twist,” Lablans said. “Blaauw guaranteed identical outputs across different implementations. I guarantee different outputs — ciphertext — across different implementations. I’m not changing the proven architectures of AES, ChaCha20, or SHA 3. I’m modifying the implementation layer on a factorial scale, enabling real time variation at the session, file, message, packet, block, or even round level.”

A New Direction for Post Quantum Security:

Rather than relying solely on heavy lattice based primitives or massive key sizes, this invention strengthens the logic substrate of symmetric cryptography itself. It introduces a new axis of unpredictability — one that quantum adversaries cannot easily linearize, model, or shortcut.

Article

A brief article summarizing the novel involution is available for download. Its change engine, the Finite Lab Transform, is explained at: https://www.labcyfer.com/fltkit.html

About the Inventor

Peter Lablans is a New Jersey–based electrical engineer and independent inventor focused on simple yet immensely secure next generation cryptographic solutions. He develops advanced practical defenses against emerging quantum threats.

Media Contact:

Peter Lablans

info@labcyfer.com

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