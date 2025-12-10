Inventor Receives Patent for Quantum Resilient, Real-Time Agile Encryption

LabCyfer, Factorially Better Encryption

Harnessing Factorial Explosion in Real-Time for Agile Encryption

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Lablans, an independent inventor, was issued Patent No. US 12,476,789 that discloses a cryptographic system to protect secure communications against future quantum computer threats. The innovation — called the Finite Lab-Transform (FLT) — adds real-time agility to existing encryption methods. It allows cryptographic behavior to change dynamically at the session, message, or packet level without requiring new infrastructure.

The system creates a solution space exceeding 10^480 possible variants, a number so vast it cannot be searched by brute force, even by future quantum computers. Built on post-quantum secure keys like Kyber, the Finite Lab-Transform works seamlessly with widely used encryption such as AES-GCM and ChaCha20.

Lablans explained: “The FLT’s Solution Space exceeds 10^480 possibilities. To put that in perspective: even if every atom in the universe (10^80) were a quantum computer running for the universe’s lifetime, we would still be nowhere near exhausting the FLT Solution Space.”

The FLT is especially timely, as attackers are already harvesting encrypted data today with the expectation of decrypting it later once quantum computers become available. The FLT creates a simple and credible barrier against these Harvest Now/Decrypt Later and other attacks.

Strategic Benefits

• Adds diversity to each encryption session

• Provides forward secrecy and stronger unpredictability

• Helps defend against traffic profiling and long term data harvesting

Patent Disclosure

Patent No. US 12,476,789 covers the invention’s design and enablement.

Technical Kit

A technical information kit summarizing the Finite Lab Transform and PKI based key generation process is available upon request or may be downloaded from https://labcyfer.com/fltkit.pdf.

About the Inventor

Peter Lablans is an independent inventor focused on simple, yet immensely secure next generation cryptographic solutions. He develops advanced practical defenses against emerging quantum threats. His company is LabCyfer.

Media Contact: Peter Lablans

info@labcyfer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

