Governor announces $1.8 million grant competition for industrial decarbonization

Speaking by video today to more than 700 attendees of the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference in Detroit, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of MI Healthy Climate Challenge #4: Go Big, Go Clean, focused on industrial decarbonization.

The challenge will help Michigan’s industrial sector plan practical, cost-effective strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global market. Letters of Intent to Apply are due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, for the $1.8 million grant program.

It’s the latest installment in the broader MI Healthy Climate Challenge program, a key initiative by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to support the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan, Michigan’s roadmap to a prosperous, sustainable, 100% carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

Challenge #4: Go Big, Go Clean will fund facility-level feasibility studies to give awardees clear, actionable information to assess efficiency opportunities and investment decisions. It aims to enhance Michigan’s leadership in meeting growing global demand for low-emission products while maintaining a strong and competitive industrial base.

“In Michigan, we’re working hard to protect our air, land, and water while generating more of our energy through solar panels, wind turbines, and clean energy,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m excited to announce this new MI Healthy Climate Challenge, the ‘Go Big, Go Clean’ Challenge to help manufacturers plan for cleaner, more efficient operations. Together, we are elevating Michigan as a hub for industrial innovation, strengthening supply chains, and creating jobs. Let’s keep working together to create a healthy, sustainable future for Michigan.”

MI Healthy Climate Challenge #4: Go Big, Go Clean is open to Michigan-based industrial companies, nonprofits, universities and research institutions, and technical or consulting firms applying in partnership with Michigan industrial facilities. Grant funding can support a wide range of activities, including:

Energy and process assessments.

Engineering and technical feasibility studies.

Financial and operational analysis of decarbonization options.

Scenario modeling and long-term planning.

Evaluation of economic, environmental, and community impacts.

Identification of near-term and long-term investment opportunities, and analysis of financial, technological, and policy barriers and strategies to address them.

“Challenge #4 is a natural next step in the work we’ve already started to chart a pathway for industrial modernization and decarbonization under the MI Healthy Climate Plan,” said Alessandra Carreon, chief climate officer in Michigan’s Office of Climate and Energy (OCE). “By developing a roadmap and with industry engagement underway, this program will help Michigan companies take practical steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, unlock innovative solutions, and accelerate our transition to a cleaner, more competitive future.”

Timeline

An informational webinar will be held at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 28, Register for the webinar. to provide an overview of Challenge #4 and the application process.

Letters of Intent are due at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday, May 19, 2026. This step is intended to provide the State with a preliminary understanding of the proposed concept and its alignment with the goals of the program while minimizing applicant burden at the outset.

Full applications will be due at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Applicants whose Letters of Intent fulfill selection criteria and are invited to proceed may submit a full application beginning Tuesday, June 2.

Additional details, including application timelines, eligibility requirements, and program materials, are available at Michigan.gov/MHCChallenge.

About the MI Healthy Climate Challenge program

EGLE administers the MI Healthy Climate Challenge as a multiphase competitive grant program to accelerate progress toward the state’s climate action and clean energy goals. Each challenge focuses on a specific barrier or opportunity, supporting projects that deliver measurable environmental, economic, and community benefits.

Challenge #2, Unlocking Elective Pay, announced its awards in January.

Challenge #1, Solar for Savings, remains paused due to the termination of the grant program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EGLE is working with Michigan's Attorney General on possible next steps.

To stay informed about this and other climate programs, sign up for the MI Healthy Climate Bulletin.

About the MI Healthy Climate Conference

Michigan’s fourth annual MI Healthy Climate Conference brought together representatives of local, state, and tribal governments; educational institutions; community members; nonprofits; business representatives, and climate action leaders from across the state and nation to:

Report on progress toward MI Healthy Climate Plan goals.

Foster connection, conversation, and collaboration.

Present real-world examples of community-led innovation and climate action.

Mobilize resources, technical support, and funding opportunities to empower communities and organizations to implement local climate initiatives and clean energy measures.

Celebrate the work being done to move climate action forward in Michigan.

EGLE’s OCE hosted the daylong event today, April 21, at Huntington Place in Detroit. The program included plenary talks, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and more.