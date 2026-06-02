MDARD, EGLE and DNR Release Annual Report of the Domestic Action Plan for Lake Erie

The State of Michigan recently released its first annual report under the updated Domestic Action Plan (DAP) for reducing the phosphorus runoff that feeds harmful algal blooms in western Lake Erie.

The DAP outlines measures to reduce phosphorus loads in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) by a sustained 40 percent over a baseline measurement taken in 2008. The Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD); Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE); and Natural Resources (DNR) updated the DAP in 2025 to introduce innovative new strategies for meeting the phosphorus reduction target.

The 2026 annual report details progress made since the release of the updated DAP. It contains the most current tributary phosphorus loads, progress toward completing projects in the DAP and next steps for 2026 and beyond.

"MDARD and its partners are using innovative strategies and pioneering research to reduce phosphorus loads in western Lake Erie so that Michiganders can continue to fish and recreate in our treasured waterways," said MDARD Director Tim Boring. "By promoting regenerative agriculture, implementing a performance-based conservation program and expanding water quality monitoring, we're applying the best available science to protect soil health, water quality and Michigan's natural resources for future generations."

"Meeting the challenges of phosphorus runoff in the Western Lake Erie Basin requires sustained partnerships, strong science and a commitment to action," said EGLE Director Phil Roos. "This report tracks our progress while showing how important it is to keep investing in innovative solutions that protect water quality and strengthen Michigan's environment now and for future generations."

"Michigan's freshwater resources are central to our state's identity, as well as to public health, robust fish and wildlife habitat and a $15 billion outdoor recreation economy that is heavily water-based," said DNR Director Scott Bowen. "Knowing that wetlands serve as natural sponges that can aid in water filtration, it makes sense to apply this approach to help reduce nutrient loads entering Lake Erie. This is what the DNR, along with several partners, is doing with the newly established Seneca State Game Area while also providing opportunities for Michiganders to access the land for recreational pursuits."

Key projects highlighted in the annual report include:

MDARD's Healthy Soils, Healthy Waters project is a research partnership with the University of Michigan focused on understanding how regenerative agricultural practices affect soil health and water quality in the WLEB. The project has sampled 81 farm fields and 11 woodlots to establish health benchmarks, and it will convene producer focus groups to discuss soil health assessments.

is a research partnership with the University of Michigan focused on understanding how regenerative agricultural practices affect soil health and water quality in the WLEB. The project has sampled 81 farm fields and 11 woodlots to establish health benchmarks, and it will convene producer focus groups to discuss soil health assessments. EGLE s Nonpoint Source Program, in collaboration with the Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw County Conservation Districts, launched the Soil Health Improvement Project (SHIP) in early 2025. This initiative boosts financial and technical assistance to farmers in the WLEB. Specifically, SHIP helps farmers employ conservation practices to reduce erosion and keep nutrients on fields and out of Lake Erie. In its first year, SHIP enrolled 58 farmers.

(SHIP) in early 2025. This initiative boosts financial and technical assistance to farmers in the WLEB. Specifically, SHIP helps farmers employ conservation practices to reduce erosion and keep nutrients on fields and out of Lake Erie. In its first year, SHIP enrolled 58 farmers. The DNR established the Seneca State Game Area wetland, a pilot project to demonstrate that restoring wetlands in strategic locations can reduce nutrient loading in the WLEB. The engineering design for this site focuses on capturing the highest nutrient runoff events by disabling subsurface drainage, slowing water flow and reconnecting floodplains through excavation. Close collaboration with local landowners and county officials is ongoing. Phased construction began in 2025, with continuous water quality monitoring underway and a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for fall 2026.

Lake Erie and its watershed continue to face stress from excess nutrients, which damage the lake s ecosystem and contribute to recurring HABs. These blooms can affect drinking water and pose recreational risks. While Michigan has reduced nutrient discharges from wastewater treatment plants, additional work is needed to curb nutrient losses from land runoff and other sources.

Read the Annual DAP Report or visit MDARD's Western Lake Erie Basin web page for more information about what Michigan is doing to protect the WLEB.