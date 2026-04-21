Rebates Now Available for Electric Vehicles

During Earth Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that an additional $30 million is now available for consumers to use towards the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle (EV) in New York State. This announcement reinforces the State’s commitment to improve access to zero-emission electric vehicles and enhance affordability — while helping to reduce vehicle pollution and provide cleaner air in New York communities.

“As the federal administration continues to roll back support for clean air and electric vehicles, New York State is leaning in to prioritize benefits that reduce consumer out-of-pocket costs while reducing harmful emissions,” Governor Hochul said. “At a time when gas prices at the pump have soared in the wake of the war with Iran, electric vehicles will help make driving more affordable for New Yorkers.”

This funding is available through the Drive Clean Rebate Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which provides consumers with a point-of-sale rebate at the time of vehicle purchase or lease from a participating dealership. The amount ranges from $500 to $2,000 off of the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of a battery-powered EV or plug-in hybrid, with a higher rebate available for longer-range EVs.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to partner with dealerships statewide on the Drive Clean Rebate to lower EV costs for New York drivers and their families. Newer models cover impressive distances of over 200 miles, are quiet, comfortable and a solid option for car buyers who are looking to lower costs now — especially in this current economic landscape.”

NYSERDA compared the price of gasoline with electricity rates, and results show that New Yorkers can save from 40 percent to almost 70 percent annually by driving an electric car or SUV. For example, instead of paying well over $4.00 per gallon at the gas pump, an EV driver would pay as little as $1.33 for an equivalent amount of electricity.

Cars

City Annual Dollar Savings vs. Gasoline Percent Difference vs. Gasoline NYC $369 -24% White Plains $424 -28% Albany $675 -46% Buffalo $783 -52% Watertown $772 -52%

SUVs

City Annual Dollar Savings vs. Gasoline Percent Difference vs. Gasoline NYC $464 -26% White Plains $595 -33% Albany $869 -50% Buffalo $991 -56% Watertown $978 -55%

Sources: Gasoline Prices as of April 20, 2026; Current electricity prices are forecasted based on 2025 retail rate data; New York City and White Plains are Con Ed rates; Albany, Buffalo and Watertown are National Grid rates.

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “This $30 million investment is not just about putting more electric vehicles on the road it’s about putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers while protecting our environment. Through programs like the Drive Clean Rebate, we are making clean transportation more accessible, more affordable, and more equitable for communities across our state. As we mark Earth Week, we are doubling down on our commitment to reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and build a cleaner, healthier future for every New Yorker. We will not wait on federal action we are leading, and we are delivering real results.”

Senator Pete Harckham said, “Electric vehicles cut emissions, improve public health and help drivers save by avoiding volatile gas prices. The Drive Clean Rebate Program has proven effective at accelerating adoption across New York. Smart investments like this make a difference. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for expanding access and making EVs more affordable.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “There’s no better time than Earth Week to make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers and I want to thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment towards green transportation options in our state. Our climate and transportation goals go hand in hand and today’s announcement is a perfect example of how we can create a more affordable, greener future for all.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “As federal environmental protections are dismantled under the Trump administration and volatile fossil fuel prices continue to drive up costs for consumers, New York State programs like the Drive Clean Rebate are more critical than ever. Expanding funding for this highly effective program will accelerate electric vehicle adoption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and deliver long-term cost savings for New Yorkers. Strategic investments like this not only help achieve a cleaner environment but also protect consumers from fuel price volatility. I commend Governor Hochul and NYSERDA CEO Doreen Harris for their leadership in scaling equitable access to clean transportation and strengthening New York’s transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I thank NYSERDA for announcing the release of these additional funds. The Drive Clean Rebate program will help make EVs more affordable for New York families and help with the transition to a zero emission future.”

Greater New York Auto Dealers Association President and CEO Mark Schienberg said, “We commend the State and NYSERDA for their ongoing efforts to make EV purchases in New York more affordable. GNYADA has just concluded the 2027 New York Auto Show earlier this month where over 100,000 show attendees got the opportunity to experience the amazing technology of being in an EV or hybrid vehicle. Making EVs more affordable with the adding $30 million to the State’s Drive Clean Rebate fund not only shows the commitment the State has to the environment, it also creates opportunities for New York Motors to consider the purchase or lease of these vehicles that new car dealers and the auto industry offers.”

New York State Automobile Dealers Association President Bob Vancavage said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, we continue to take action to get more EVs on the road in New York State, which is especially important during the current volatility of gasoline prices. On behalf of NYSADA’s nearly 1,000 dealers across New York we are appreciative of the State’s continual efforts to clean our environment.”

Veloz Executive Director Josh D. Boone said, “Gas savings, less maintenance, and increased range are making driving EVs more affordable. New York State's leadership on EV incentives, including the Drive Clean Rebate, is expanding access to affordable EVs and long-term savings for drivers.”

Since its launch in 2017, Drive Clean Rebate program has issued over 228,000 rebates to consumers, contributing to approximately 324,000 EVs on the road statewide. More than 60 EV models are covered and new models are added to the program every year. Over the last five years, an average of more than 20 new models were added to the eligible vehicle list every year.

Consumers can use NYSERDA’s EV Calculator for Passenger Vehicles to run side-by-side comparisons of electric vehicle models, including the vehicle range, price after incentives and other specifications. The calculator also factors in electricity rates and driving habits to generate tailored results and provides recommendations for EV charging equipment and when to charge for optimal savings. NYSERDA also provides consumers with fuel market data through the Weekly Transportation Fuels Dashboard.

The Drive Clean Rebate complements New York State’s efforts to provide easy access to electric vehicle chargers. Currently, the state has more than 19,000 public chargers installed statewide — more public chargers than any other state except for California — and thousands more semi-public charging stations at workplaces and multifamily buildings across the state.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is investing nearly $3 billion in zero-emission vehicles and expanding access to clean transportation to benefit all New Yorkers, including those in low-income or disadvantaged communities. In addition to the Drive Clean Rebate Program other state initiatives include the EV Make Ready, Charge Ready 2.0,EVolve NY, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), the New York School Bus Incentive Program and the Direct Current Fast Charger Program.

The program is funded through Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) funds.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation and waste sectors.