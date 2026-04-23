Grand Opening of Pendragon Theatre’s Downtown Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the official opening of Pendragon Theatre’s new downtown facility in Saranac Lake valued at more than $11 million. The completion of the new theatre at 56 Woodruff Street, where a vacant grocery store once stood, represents a significant investment in the region’s cultural infrastructure and a major milestone for one of the Adirondacks’ leading performing arts organizations. See pictures of the new theater.

“The grand opening of the new Pendragon Theatre marks a transformative moment for Saranac Lake,” Governor Hochul said. “This $11 million project, supported by more than $5.5 million in state investment, is a testament to what is possible when we prioritize the arts as a catalyst for downtown revitalization. This new space will produce top-notch theater, increase our economic impact, and provide enrichment and entertainment to the community as a year-round gathering space.”

The new, purpose-built venue provides Pendragon Theatre with a permanent home designed to support expanded year-round programming, foster artistic development, and increase access to live theatre for residents and visitors. The project is expected to serve as a cultural anchor in downtown Saranac Lake, contributing to ongoing revitalization efforts and supporting regional economic growth through increased tourism and local engagement.

The project was supported through a combination of public and private investment, including support from various state agencies, reflecting New York State’s continued commitment to strengthening arts and culture as key drivers of economic development. New York State provided more than $5.5 million to the project, including a $2.5 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, a $2 million Empire State Development Restore NY grant to the Village of Saranac Lake, a $500,000 ESD Market NY grant, $400,000 via two New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Smart Growth grants, and a $145,000 New York State Council on the Arts grant.

Pendragon Theatre Board Chair Melinda Little said, “This theatre belongs to the community that made it possible. We are profoundly grateful to Empire State Development, our donors, and the many supporters who stood behind this vision and helped bring it to life. This new space ensures that Pendragon can continue to inspire, connect, and serve the Adirondack region for years to come.”

Pendragon Theatre will host its official public open house on April 25, 2026, welcoming the community to experience the new space firsthand. The theatre will officially open with its first full performance, Noises Off, on June 24, 2026. In early April, Pendragon Theatre kicked off its Founders Month to celebrate the connection between the organization’s past, and the present and to promote the final stretch of new facility fundraising supporting the performances, artists, and audiences that will soon fill the space. Find more information on Founders Month.

The Village of Saranac Lake was named the North Country’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the third round in 2018. Other DRI winners in the region include Ogdensburg, Malone, Lowville, Massena, Tupper Lake, Ticonderoga, Potsdam, Watertown and Plattsburgh.

In addition to the Pendragon Theatre project, the following DRI projects are also being funded by the DRI in Saranac Lake, to:

Create a Series of Linked Gateway Parks

Increase Connectivity between Downtown Destinations

Enhance the Woodruff Street Streetscape

Develop the Saranac Lake Whitewater Park

Create Play ADK: A Children's Museum

Create Saranac Lake's First Downtown Brewery

Rehabilitate the Trudeau Home as the Historic Saranac Lake Museum

Create an Entrepreneurial Business Center (The Carry)

Establish the Energize Downtown Fund

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development is proud to support the relocation of Pendragon Theatre to the heart of downtown Saranac Lake. By moving this premier cultural institution into a purpose-built facility, we are strengthening downtown revitalization, promoting local tourism, and reinforcing the vital role the arts play in powering regional business growth, attracting visitors, and boosting the North Country’s economy.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosleysaid, “The new Pendragon Theatre will offer state-of-the-art facilities that will become the cultural heartbeat of the Adirondacks - offering great year-round programming, fostering artistic development, and increasing access to live theatre for residents and visitors of Saranac Lake. The $2.5 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative serves as another milestone for a program that will continue to allow communities to cultivate cohesive, arts-driven urban centers that fuel innovation, support local entrepreneurship and secure economic vitality for generations to come.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC was proud to support the Pendragon Theatre project in Saranac Lake through our innovative Smart Growth Grants. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC, Empire State Development, and many other partners are working together throughout the Adirondacks to protect environmental resources, invest in communities, foster sustainable development, and support economic growth and enhanced recreational opportunities.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “A proud supporter since 1987, NYSCA is delighted to be a part of Pendragon Theatre’s exciting new chapter delivering professional theater in the heart of the North Country. This state-of-the-art facility will support and expand Pendragon’s year-round programming, from captivating productions to arts education, with new performance space, rehearsal rooms, lobby, and more. Congratulations to the entire Pendragon team: your commitment to arts and culture in the Adirondacks strengthens the community, drives tourism, sparks growth, and inspires us all.”

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-chairs James McKenna and Kathryn Morris said, “Pendragon Theatre has long been a cultural heartbeat for the Adirondacks, and this new facility ensures it grows stronger. The NCREDC is thrilled to see this project reach the finish line, as it aligns perfectly with our regional strategy to enhance quality of place and support the creative economy. This facility will serve as a magnet for talent and tourism, further establishing Saranac Lake as a premier destination for the arts.”

Village of Saranac Lake Mayor Kelly Brunette said, “This project didn’t happen because it was easy — it happened because people believed in it, even when it was hard. This theater is more than a building; it’s a signal of who we are as a community. We invest in creativity, we support each other, and we follow through. That’s how you build a place people are proud to call home.”

Assemblymember Michael S. Cashmansaid, “The Pendragon Theatre has long been a pillar of the Saranac Lake community, bringing visitors from near and far to the heart of the Adirondacks to experience what makes our region so special. The North Country is home to an incredible array of artists, and Pendragon has provided a space for them to share their craft with the community for decades. I had the opportunity to visit Pendragon earlier this year while construction was still underway and meet the incredible team behind this new facility, and I congratulate everyone involved on the completion of this project. I look forward to attending some of the upcoming shows!”

About Pendragon Theatre

Founded in 1980, Pendragon Theatre is the Adirondacks’ only year-round professional theatre company, based in Saranac Lake, New York. For more than four decades, Pendragon has produced a diverse range of classic, contemporary, and original works while serving the region through arts education and community programs. With the opening of its new downtown facility, the company is expanding its capacity to deliver year-round programming and serve as a cultural anchor for the Adirondack region.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state’s world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.