Beyond the Bubble Sheet: Scantron Refreshes Brand to Reflect Full Data Operation

Legacy that Leads

New visual identity and expanded offerings position the 54-year-old company as the single partner for data collection across every medium.

The companies that last protect what earned them trust in the first place and stay honest about where the world is going. That is legacy that leads.” — Mary Michael Sellers, President & CEO

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scantron, the company that invented Optical Mark Recognition and has spent more than five decades capturing and processing data for schools, governments, healthcare systems, and enterprises, today announced a comprehensive brand refresh. The update includes a new visual identity, a redesigned website, and a renewed articulation of the company's end-to-end capabilities across every medium in which data lives.The refresh reflects how far Scantron's work has expanded beyond the bubble sheet. Today, the company supports customers across K-12, higher education, healthcare, government, and the enterprise. Its capabilities span mission-critical assessments, civil service and certification exams, pre-employment and clinical competency testing, OSHA and compliance training, large-scale surveys, and custom data collection programs that move seamlessly from paper to digital to actionable insight."Scantron is fifty-four years old, and I think about the next fifty more than I think about the next quarter," said Mary Michael Sellers, President and CEO of Scantron. "The companies that last protect what earned them trust in the first place and stay honest about where the world is going. That is legacy that leads."Three Connected Offerings, One Trusted PartnerScantron's capabilities are organized across three connected business lines that together deliver a true end-to-end model: Forms & Scanners : The hardware and scannable forms that started the company, still relied on by thousands of institutions for high-stakes assessment and data capture. Digital Offerings : Modern software and platforms for assessment, certification, survey deployment, and data analytics, including AI-driven insight. Scantron Offset : A full-service managed offering that handles the complete lifecycle of custom data collection projects, from design through delivery and reporting and workflow optimization.Together, these offerings allow customers to work with a single partner across every step of the data journey, whether a program begins on paper, in software, or as a fully managed engagement.A Refreshed Identity Rooted in HeritageThe new visual system is built with intention. Its signature element is the tick mark, the small, precise indicator along the edge of every scannable form Scantron has ever printed. The Evergreen family in the refreshed color palette is a direct descendant of the green that has lived on Scantron forms for generations. The result is a modern identity that honors the company's origins while signaling where it is going."Almost every American adult has held a Scantron form in their hands at some point in their life," said Sellers. "That comes from fifty-four years of showing up for the moments that count. It is not unusual to meet someone at Scantron, who has been here thirty or forty years. That institutional knowledge is something that cannot be hired, bought, or shortcut. Our customers rely on us when getting the results right is not optional. The work has expanded far beyond the bubble sheet, and the standard behind it has only gotten higher. This refresh is how we tell that story for the next chapter."About ScantronFounded in 1972, Scantron invented Optical Mark Recognition and the scannable form that became synonymous with the company's name. Today, headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Scantron is a global leader and one of the longest-standing names in its field. The company serves K-12 districts, universities, healthcare systems, government agencies, and corporations around the world, supporting the assessments, certifications, surveys, and data collection programs that run modern life.Scantron is with you, every step of your data journey.

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