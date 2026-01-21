Scantron Announces Offset, a Full-Service Data Collection and Optimization Offering

Design, Capture, Automate, Analyze, and Optimize with Scantron Offset

Scantron launches Offset, a full‑service offering, modernizing data collection with secure, automated, end‑to‑end workflow solutions.

Offset is about meeting organizations where they are and taking them further.” — Mary Michael Sellers

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scantron, the trusted leader in secure data capture and assessment solutions for more than five decades, announced the launch of Scantron Offset, a full-service offering that helps organizations modernize complex data workflows. With Offset joining the hardware and digital offerings, Scantron now provides a more rounded, end-to-end solutions suite.Scantron Offset delivers a comprehensive, service‑driven suite of solutions rooted in the company’s long-standing commitment to accuracy, security, and compliance. Whether organizations collect information on paper, online, or through a hybrid approach, Offset streamlines every phase of the data lifecycle. By modernizing legacy processes with advanced automation, Offset empowers organizations to capture, manage, and act on their data with greater efficiency and confidence.“Offset is about meeting organizations where they are and taking them further,” said Mary Michael Sellers, President & CEO of Scantron.“For decades, our clients have trusted Scantron with their most critical data. With Offset, we’re expanding that promise, bringing modern automation, human expertise, and secure, end-to-end services to every workflow that relies on accurate information.”With Scantron Offset, organizations gain access to a wide range of services, including:- Form design, printing, and distribution tailored to operational needs- Secure data collection and handling, backed by industry-leading compliance- Digitization and processing using advanced quality controls- Automated workflow optimization, reducing time, errors, and manual work- Actionable reporting, empowering organizations to make faster, clearer decisions“We built Scantron Offset to eliminate the operational friction that slows organizations down,” added Amanda Montanez, Director of Strategy at Scantron. “Whether it’s designing forms, digitizing high-stakes documents, or optimizing complex workflows, our team delivers precision at scale. Offset gives our clients the confidence that their data is handled right, every time, in every format.”Scantron Offset supports clients and their customers across education, government, healthcare, and enterprise, helping them unlock the full value of their information with enhanced data accuracy and actionable insights.Learn more about Scantron Offset at offset.scantron.com About ScantronScantron has been a leader in data collection for over 50 years, delivering trusted assessment, scanning, and digital survey solutions worldwide. The company provides best-in-class scanning and data capture technologies, processes over half a billion copied pages annually, produces millions of high-precision scannable answer sheets, and supports educational institutions, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies across the globe, enabling organizations to evolve their data strategies through flexible paper-based, digital, and hybrid solutions that transform collected data into actionable insights.Learn more about Scantron at scantron.com For media inquiries, contact press@scantron.com.

