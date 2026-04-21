OHCS offers weatherization workforce training through Oregon Training Institute

In recognition of Earth Day, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is highlighting its investment in a more sustainable future through hands-on weatherization training at the Oregon Training Institute (OTI). OTI’s training and workforce development programs prepare workers across Oregon to improve home energy efficiency, reduce utility costs, and create healthier living environments, especially for low-income households.

“Weatherization plays a vital role in alleviating the energy affordability burden faced by many Oregonians through necessary home upgrades – adding insulation, replacing heating or cooling systems, and improving windows,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “OHCS and our partners are helping keep more money in people’s pockets each year while improving quality of life. The weatherization training center also supports good-paying jobs and increases workforce readiness.”

Located in Salem, the OTI’s weatherization training facility equips participants with the technical skills needed to upgrade existing homes, reduce energy use, and address critical health and safety concerns.

The training program serves a wide range of participants with varying degrees of experience. Through hands-on instruction, participants learn how to install energy-saving materials, conduct diagnostic testing, and ensure homes are safe and properly ventilated before improvements are made.

“Weatherization is very focused on the best outcomes we can have for our low-income communities and neighbors,” said Director of the Oregon Training Institute Drew Sizemore. “Any of the work we do here is to better the outcomes of weatherization work and better the outcomes for people that are in our communities.”

Participants like Graham Hill, a Clackamas County employee, say the training has deepened both their technical knowledge and their connection to the communities they serve.

“This training will ultimately benefit people that really need the help that can’t afford it or have some kind of barrier to getting that service,” Hill said.

The workforce development program also addresses a critical workforce gap in Oregon’s energy efficiency sector by preparing job-ready candidates for roles with community action agencies and other service providers across the state.

“Part of that gap is one of the reasons we started the workforce development program. We can pre-train people and get them experience ahead of time,” Sizemore said.

Weatherization improvements also lower monthly utility costs, improve indoor air quality, and make homes safer for residents. These benefits are especially impactful for households facing high energy burdens or living in aging housing stock.

With support from state and federal funding, OHCS and OTI continue to expand access to training and strengthen Oregon’s weatherization workforce, helping communities across the state become more resilient in the face of rising energy costs and climate challenges.

As Sizemore put it, the impact of this work is far-reaching.