NC Mining Rules Committee to meet April 27
The North Carolina Mining Commission Rules Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on April 27, 2026, online via WebEx.
An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.
N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee.
- When: 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2026
- Where: Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2432 332 0912
- Passcode: 04272026_MRC_Att
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2432 332 0912
- Passcode: 04272027
A meeting agenda and other pertinent materials will be posted online prior to the meeting.
The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
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