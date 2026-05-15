Marine Fisheries Commission begins rulemaking for Atlantic Bonito

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) this week voted to begin the rulemaking process for a five-fish recreational bag limit for Atlantic Bonito.

The MFC approved notice of text and the associated fiscal analysis for the proposed rule, which would also authorize the Director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) to implement additional management measures by proclamation with prior consent of the MFC.

The proposed rule will be posted in the N.C. Register in August, followed by a 60-day public comment period, including a public hearing that will be announced at a later time. If the rule is approved, the earliest effective date would be in 2027.

In other matters, the MFC received information on:

An analysis of impacts of the Jan. 2025 Spotted Seatrout cold stun event. A review of DMF data indicates negative effects from the 2025 event were short lived. Currently, the DMF does not recommend implementing additional adaptive management measures; however, the recommendation could change as data from the 2026 cold stun event becomes available, and the DMF evaluates the combined effects of back-to-back events.

The Red Drum Satellite Tagging Project, a collaborative effort between the DMF and the North Carolina Marine & Estuary Foundation to track Red Drum offshore migrations. Red Drum is North Carolina’s state saltwater fish. The project is researching potential mixing of northern and southern populations, spawning andoffshore migrations and habitat preferences.

The background, life history and characterization of kingfishes. This was the first of a series of presentations the MFC will receive as the DMF develops the N.C. Kingfish Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1. Three kingfish species, Southern, Northern and Gulf, are managed through the Kingfish Plan.

Watch a video recording of the meeting on the MFC meeting webpage.