DEQ, Four County EMC break ground on $6.3M grid resilience project in Sampson County

SEO Director Julie Woosley, Four County EMC CEO Don Gatton, U.S. Department of Energy representatives and other stakeholders joined in Magnolia, NC, to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“As Eastern NC faces more frequent and extreme weather, future-proofing the electric grid is critical,” said Woosley. “Since 2025, DEQ has leveraged nearly $30 million in federal, state and local funds to make grid resilience investments, including the project we broke ground on today. These investments will harden the system, enhance reliability and ensure North Carolinians experience fewer and shorter power outages.”

Last year, DEQ awarded Four County EMC $2.9 million toward the project as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Resilience of the Electric Grid Formula Grants for States and Tribes. The award reduces the financial burden on Eastern North Carolinians in Four County EMC’s service territory, Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus, Onslow and Cumberland counties.

Project Strengthening Transmission Efficiency and Enhancing Lifespan (STEEL) modernizes aging electric lines, which were originally constructed in 1968, by replacing wooden transmission poles with stronger engineered steel structures designed to better withstand severe weather and serve Eastern North Carolinians.

Other key upgrades of Project STEEL include: Larger conductors

Stronger system design to increase storm resilience

Strengthened infrastructure to enhance capacity and support future energy demands

Infrastructure with a lifespan expected to exceed 75 years

“At Four County EMC, our responsibility is to serve our members well — not just today, but for future generations,” said Don Gatton, CEO of Four County EMC. “This investment reflects our commitment to being wise stewards of our members’ resources by strengthening the electric system families, farms and businesses depend on every day, while also leveraging critical grant funding to reduce costs for the people we serve.”