Green Carpet Lawn Care Breaks Down What Connecticut Homeowners Need To Know About Seasonal Treatments

A great lawn isn't just about what you put on it — it's about when.” — Green Carpet Lawn Care

SOMERS, CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Connecticut homeowners want a lush, healthy lawn — but without the right treatment schedule, even the best intentions fall short. Green Carpet Lawn Care, LLC, a licensed lawn care provider serving Tolland County and Hartford County, is sharing what every CT homeowner should know about timing their lawn treatments throughout the year."A great lawn isn't just about what you put on it — it's about when," said a spokesperson for Green Carpet Lawn Care. "Connecticut's four-season climate means your lawn has different needs in March than it does in October, and missing a treatment window can set you back the entire season."HERE'S WHAT A PROPER SEASONAL SCHEDULE LOOKS LIKE:EARLY SPRING — The season starts with a balanced slow-release fertilizer combined with pre-emergent crabgrass control and broadleaf weed control. Getting ahead of weeds before they germinate is the single most important step CT homeowners can take.LATE SPRING — A second round of balanced fertilizer and broadleaf weed control keeps momentum going as temperatures rise and lawns enter their most active growth phase.SUMMER — Heat and drought stress make summer a critical window. A slow-release summer fertilizer combined with spot treatment of any emerging weeds keeps the lawn strong through July and August. This is also the ideal time to apply grub control for season-long protection against the Japanese beetle larvae and other grubs common in Connecticut soils.EARLY FALL — As temperatures cool, lawns recover from summer stress. A fall fertilizer application paired with broadleaf weed control helps thicken turf ahead of winter and crowds out weeds naturally.WINTERIZING — The final — and often overlooked — treatment of the year. A high-potash winterizing fertilizer promotes deep root development and sets the lawn up for a strong spring green-up, even through Connecticut's harsh winters.BEYOND THE BASICSDepending on soil conditions, homeowners may also benefit from lime treatments to correct pH imbalances common in CT soils, core aeration to relieve compaction, overseeding to fill in thin or bare areas, and organic soil booster applications to build long-term turf health naturally."We use slow-release granular fertilizers and targeted liquid weed controls — not blanket chemical applications," the spokesperson added. "It's better for the lawn and better for the environment."Green Carpet Lawn Care serves residential properties throughout Tolland and Hartford Counties and offers free estimates for new customers. Discounts are available for senior citizens, military veterans, and public service, medical, and emergency personnel.To request a free lawn care estimate or learn more about seasonal treatment programs, visit www.greencarpetlawn.com or call 860-871-1025.——————————————————————About Green Carpet Lawn Care, LLCGreen Carpet Lawn Care, LLC is a licensed lawn care company (License B-1870) based in Somers, CT, proudly serving Tolland and Hartford Counties. The company provides lawn fertilization, weed and insect control, tree and shrub programs, aeration, seeding, and more. Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM.

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