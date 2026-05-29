Mr. Hardwood Brings Premium LVP & LVT Flooring Solutions to Connecticut's Commercial Market

Industry Leader Expands Expert Flooring Services to Bars, Medical Offices, Schools, and Beyond.

Connecticut businesses deserve flooring that works as hard as they do.” — Rob Girard, Owner, Mr. Hardwood

ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Hardwood, Connecticut's trusted flooring specialist, is proud to announce the expansion of its commercial flooring services statewide. Specializing in Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) installations, Mr. Hardwood delivers durable, beautiful, and cost-effective flooring solutions tailored to the unique demands of commercial environments.From bustling bars and restaurants to busy medical offices, dental practices, schools, and retail spaces, Mr. Hardwood understands that commercial flooring must perform as hard as the businesses it serves — day in, day out.Why LVP & LVT for Commercial Spaces?Luxury Vinyl Plank and Luxury Vinyl Tile have become the go-to flooring solutions for commercial settings across Connecticut, and for good reason:Exceptional Durability — Built to withstand heavy foot traffic, spills, and daily wear without losing its look.Waterproof & Easy to Clean — Ideal for environments where hygiene matters most, including medical and food service facilities.Design Versatility — Available in a wide range of styles, colors, and textures to complement any commercial interior.Cost-Effective — Lower installation and maintenance costs compared to hardwood, tile, or carpet alternatives.Quick Installation — Minimizing downtime so businesses can get back to operating at full capacity.Comfort Underfoot — Resilient surface reduces fatigue for employees and staff who are on their feet all day.Serving Connecticut's Commercial SectorsMr. Hardwood's commercial LVP and LVT services are designed for a wide range of industries, including:Bars & Restaurants: High-traffic, spill-prone environments need flooring that is tough, slip-resistant, and easy to sanitize without sacrificing style.Medical & Doctor Offices: Cleanliness is non-negotiable. LVT provides a sterile, easy-to-disinfect surface that meets the strict hygiene standards of healthcare facilities.Dental Offices: Combine a professional aesthetic with practical durability — LVP and LVT are gentle on equipment, easy to maintain, and welcoming to patients.Schools & Educational Facilities: Withstand the daily wear from hundreds of students while maintaining a clean, safe learning environment.Retail & Boutique Stores: Create a stunning first impression that holds up through peak shopping seasons and constant foot traffic.Corporate Offices: Elevate the workplace with a modern, polished floor that stands up to rolling chairs, heavy furniture, and daily use.Gyms & Fitness Centers: Moisture-resistant and resilient flooring that handles sweat, equipment loads, and non-stop activity.Religious & Community Centers: Affordable, attractive flooring for large gathering spaces that experience varied, high-volume use.“Connecticut businesses deserve flooring that works as hard as they do. Our LVP and LVT installations are built for real commercial environments — beautiful on day one and still performing years down the line.”— Rob Girard, Owner, Mr. HardwoodThe Mr. Hardwood DifferenceWhat sets Mr. Hardwood apart from the competition is a commitment to excellence at every stage of the process:Free Commercial Consultations — We assess your space, traffic patterns, and needs before recommending the right product.Expert Installation Teams — Licensed, experienced professionals who take pride in precision craftsmanship.Locally Owned & Operated — Proudly serving Connecticut communities with personalized service.Full-Service Offering — From subfloor preparation to finishing details, we handle everything.Competitive Commercial Pricing — We offer transparent, upfront quotes with no hidden fees.Connecticut commercial property owners and business managers are invited to contact Mr. Hardwood today for a free consultation and quote. Whether you are renovating an existing space or building from the ground up, Mr. Hardwood has the expertise and products to deliver outstanding results.About Mr. HardwoodMr. Hardwood is a Connecticut-based flooring company specializing in Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) installation for residential and commercial clients. With a reputation built on craftsmanship, reliability, and competitive pricing, Mr. Hardwood serves businesses and homeowners throughout Connecticut.

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