LEAD FROM BEHIND Honored with Prestigious Webby Award

LEAD FROM BEHIND partnered with Katie Couric to encourage colon cancer screening.

“Katie Couric's Ready For Her Close-Up” CRC Screening Campaign Wins Internet’s Top Honor

Winning a Webby Award is an outstanding achievement and we are honored to share this triumph with our partners, who are dedicated and tireless proponents of colon cancer awareness.” — Michael Sapienza

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative featuring Katie Couric is a winner in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. LEAD FROM BEHIND Katie Couric's Ready For Her Close-Up received the top award for Best Social in the Public Service, Social Impact & Activism category. Hailed as the Internet’s highest honor, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.“Winning a Webby Award is an outstanding achievement and we are honored to share this triumph with our partners, who are dedicated and tireless proponents of colon cancer awareness,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Colon cancer does not discriminate, so we encourage everyone to get screened.”Katie Couric teamed up with the Alliance, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending colon cancer, and Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency, Maximum Effort, to LEAD FROM BEHIND timed to the 25th anniversary of sharing her colonoscopy on NBC TODAY. LEAD FROM BEHIND is a series of entertaining videos featuring celebrities breaking the stigma surrounding colon cancer to spark conversations about screening for The Preventable Cancer. Couric, a veteran journalist and respected media personality, has been a longtime advocate for colon cancer awareness since losing her husband to the disease. Katie Couric's Ready For Her Close-Up helps demystify, destigmatize, and prioritize screening to encourage people to get it done.“LEAD FROM BEHIND isn’t just shaping the Internet—they’re redefining it,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This honor celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online.”LEAD FROM BEHIND will be honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 11th where winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.”Hosted by comedian and creator, Josh Johnson at the Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony celebrates the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night’s big winners on May 11th by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter/X, TikTok and on YouTube.About LEAD FROM BEHINDLEAD FROM BEHIND is a creative initiative to let everyone know that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. Yet today, colon cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in America. The best way to prevent it is by getting screened - that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. In 2021, thanks to guidelines that lowered the screening age from 50 to 45, 20 MILLION more Americans are now eligible to get checked. Talk to your healthcare provider to decide which screening option is best for you. Powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the largest colon cancer nonprofit organization, LEAD FROM BEHIND has been created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and his creative agency Maximum Effort. For more information, visit LeadFromBehind.org About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org About Katie CouricKatie Couric (@katiecouric) is an award-winning journalist and #1 New York Times best-selling author of her memoir, Going There, which was published in October 2021. She is also a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) which has raised almost $800 million for cancer research. Couric was the first woman to solo anchor a network evening newscast, serving as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011 following 15-years as co-anchor of NBC’s Today show. In 2017, she founded Katie Couric Media (KCM), which has developed a number of media projects, including a daily newsletter, “Wake-Up Call”, a podcast, “Next Question”, digital video series and several documentaries. You can find it all at katiecouric.com.About The Webby AwardsHailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies. For more information visit webbyawards.com.

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