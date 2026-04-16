Colorectal Cancer Alliance Presents Poster Sessions & Speaks at Patient Advocate Symposium during AACR Annual Meeting

Our presence at AACR reflects our commitment to driving meaningful progress that saves lives.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the leading nonprofit dedicated to ending colorectal cancer (CRC), will present three poster sessions and deliver an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, CA. AACR is one of the world’s premier gatherings for cutting-edge cancer research.With colorectal cancer rates rising at alarming levels among younger adults, it is now the leading cause of cancer-related death in people under 50. At AACR, the Alliance will highlight innovative, patient-centered initiatives designed to accelerate research, expand access to care, and improve outcomes for all communities.“Our presence at AACR reflects our commitment to driving meaningful progress that saves lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Through initiatives like Project Cure CRC and our community-driven research efforts, we are bringing patients, researchers, and partners together to accelerate discovery, expand access, and ensure that every community benefits from the latest advances.”Alliance presentations at AACR include: Poster #6360 : Project Cure CRC: A Patient-Powered Ecosystem Uniting Data, Discovery, and Accelerating Cures for Colorectal CancerThe Alliance launched Project Cure CRC in 2023 to build a national, patient-powered ecosystem that connects patients, researchers, and partners to accelerate treatment development. By integrating data, advancing research, and fostering collaboration, the initiative aims to improve survival and bring new therapies to patients faster. Poster #5101 : Colorectal Cancer Equity and Impact (CLEAR-CRC): A Community-Based Model for Advancing Biomarker TestingThrough a collaborative partnership across nonprofit, academic, community, and industry stakeholders, the Alliance is leading a prospective study to increase access to comprehensive biomarker testing among underserved populations, helping ensure more patients benefit from precision medicine. Poster #2387 : Advancing Access and Equity in Colorectal Cancer Screening: Insights from the Cycles of Impact Philadelphia InitiativeThe Cycles of Impact (COI) Philadelphia Initiative, developed in partnership with Independence Blue Cross and the University of Pennsylvania, addresses disparities in CRC outcomes through targeted outreach, behavioral health support, and community engagement to increase screening and early detection.- Patient Advocate Poster Symposium: Advancing Cancer Research Through Patient and Community Partnerships (April 21, 3pm, Room 1, Upper Level)Kim Newcomer, Senior Director of Research Programs at the Alliance, will speak about Project Cure CRC, the Alliance’s patient-powered ecosystem that is uniting patients, data and discovery in advancing cancer research and improving outcomes.For more information on Project Cure CRC, the Alliance’s research initiatives, or to get involved and make a difference, visit AACR Advocacy Partners Pavilion booth #22 or go to colorectalcancer.org/curecrc.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.