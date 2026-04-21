Lightspeed Systems Introduces Live Intelligence for Bypass Detection and Blocking 

Lightspeed Systems today announced a new capability in Lightspeed Filter™ designed to identify and stop student bypass activity in real-time.

Our new live intelligence layer is just that: a behavior-based detection system serving as an additional layer in our multi-layer enforcement strategy.” — Matthew Burg, VP of IT Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems today announced a new capability in Lightspeed Filter™ designed to identify and stop student bypass activity in real-time by analyzing both on-page content and underlying browser execution.Proxy bypass generates 7x more activity than malware across K–12 networks, as students increasingly rely on proxy frameworks, game aggregators, shared links, and browser-based workarounds. The Lightspeed Filter approach focuses on detecting the underlying behavior that enables bypass, including JavaScript execution, tunneling methods, and proxy framework activity. It continues to re-scan the page throughout the session to catch behavior that changes after load. Detection runs across all filtering categories, giving schools full visibility while allowing blocking to be applied by policy and category, with sensitivity controls to tune how bypass activity is identified and blocked.“Bypass isn't done using a single technique, it's an evolving and shifting set of exploits that are becoming a lot more sophisticated and aren't always limited to page content, but can target the browser, the operating system, or even the network itself,” said Matthew Burg, VP of IT Solutions. “Stopping it requires that we adapt, learn, and detect at a behavioral level. Our new live intelligence layer is just that: a behavior-based detection system serving as an additional layer in our multi-layer enforcement strategy.”Bypass methods exploit gaps between control points, which is why schools need layered coverage across detection, categorization, and enforcement. Lightspeed Filter delivers this through Live Intelligence, Zero-Day Threat Protection, granular categorization, and device and network controls. Real-Time Bypass Detection strengthens the Live Intelligence layer by identifying and blocking proxy behavior as it executes.Key capabilities include:Real-time detection and blocking of proxy frameworks such as Ultraviolet, Interstellar, Scramjet, Nebula, and many more.Continuous monitoring to identify behavior that changes during a session.Coverage across common bypass paths, including game aggregators, Google Sites, domain-sharing platforms, and extension-less browser sessions.Policy-level sensitivity controls to tailor detection by user group while maintaining full visibility.This release expands Lightspeed Systems’ Live Intelligence capabilities, giving schools deeper visibility into student activity and a more effective way to prevent bypass without relying solely on static rules or delayed categorization.For more information, visit our filter bypass prevention page.

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