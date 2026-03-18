Lightspeed Systems Enhances Student Safety Platform with Emoji Detection Capability

Lightspeed Alert Now Identifies Violence and Self-Harm Signals Expressed Through Emojis, Closing a Critical Gap in Student Safety Monitoring

Emoji detection isn’t about flagging every concerning signal, it’s about making sure Alert sees the full picture of how students express what they’re going through.” — Jennifer Duer, VP of Product

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems , a leader in student safety and digital learning solutions for K–12 schools, today announced the addition of emoji detection to Lightspeed Alert™ , the company’s AI-powered student safety monitoring platform. The new capability allows Lightspeed Alert™ to identify concerning signals expressed through emojis related to threats of violence and indicators of self-harm.As student communication continues to evolve, emojis have become a meaningful part of how young people express emotion and intent — including in situations involving potential risk. Phrases like “end it 💀,” “🔫 school,” or “🪢 myself” may reflect real distress or threatening intent, yet have historically been invisible to text-based monitoring systems. Alert’s emoji detection closes that gap by evaluating emoji-based phrases in context, alongside the surrounding language and behavioral signals Alert already analyzes.“Students communicate differently than they did even a few years ago, and safety tools have to keep up,” said Jennifer Duer, VP of Product, Student Success. “Emoji detection isn’t about flagging every concerning signal, it’s about making sure Alert sees the full picture of how students express what they’re going through. When a student signals they need help, it shouldn’t matter whether they used words or emojis to say it.”Key capabilities:Context-aware detection: Emojis are evaluated alongside surrounding activity and language patterns, not as isolated flagsViolence and self-harm focus: Targeted at threats of harm, weapons and violent intent, and suicidal ideation or self-harm signalsBroad platform coverage: Active across Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, OneDrive, Canvas LMS, Chrome Helper Extensions, and iOS Cloud Proxy for SafariNo admin configuration required: Works automatically within existing Alert monitoring pipelinesEmoji detection is available to all Lightspeed Alert™ customers and requires no changes to existing configurations or workflows.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

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