Highlighting FY27 Budget Proposals

Tightening the Serious Injury Threshold

New York’s no-fault insurance law allows for individuals seriously injured in an auto accident to make claims for compensation that stretch beyond reimbursement for the medical expenses or lost wages associated with an injury. This additional compensation is intended to offer support for non-economic damages, like the pain and suffering of victims with serious injuries. New York’s legal definition of serious injury is currently vague and applied inconsistently.

Providing Relief for Farmers

Additionally, as part of the FY27 Budget, Governor Hochul proposed $30 million in direct “tariff relief” for New York farmers to offset increased costs for equipment, fertilizer and supplies caused by federal tariffs. The program targets relief for specialty crop growers, livestock producers and dairy farmers, aiming to mitigate significant financial losses.

The Governor also proposed $15 million in grants to dairy farmers to upgrade technology, aimed at improving efficiency and a five-year extension of refundable investment tax credits for farm investments.

New York Farm Bureau Vice President Kim Skellie said, “New York farmers are facing real pressure right now — from rising energy costs to some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the nation, to continued uncertainty resulting from fluctuating tariffs and skyrocketing fertilizer prices. That said, we appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued support, including her commitment to CLCPA changes, meaningful auto insurance reform, and targeted funding to help farms weather trade and input cost challenges. These initiatives will help us keep producing affordable local food.”

Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA) Executive Director Allyson Jones-Brimmer said, “Auto insurance rates have increased more than 60 percent year-over-year for some farms — a change to the bottom line that’s simply not sustainable if it were to continue. We applaud the Governor for addressing rising costs and taking action to tackle affordability, especially for our family dairy farmers who cannot pass these increased costs on. We look forward to continuing to work together to protect local food sources for New York families, support the next generation of farmers, and secure the state’s place as a U.S. dairy powerhouse.”