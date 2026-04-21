Pavement Renewal Projects on Vital Capital Region Roadways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is getting underway on a set of pavement renewal projects that will rehabilitate portions of two vital highways in the Capital Region. The projects, which are part of an unprecedented effort announced last week by Governor Hochul to restore roadways across New York State, will provide smoother rides and enhanced safety for motorists traveling along Interstate 90 and the South Mall Arterial in Albany County. Both roadways serve heavily traveled corridors that are critical for the flow of people and commerce in the region.

“Now that the winter is finally over, we are moving full speed ahead with record-breaking investments that will give New Yorkers the safe and reliable roads they demand and deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects along I-90 and the South Mall Arterial are part of the opening act of what will be a very busy summer as we bring smoother rides and hassle-free travel to commuters across New York, taking some of the stress out of their busy days and helping them get to where they need to go safely.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s vision and leadership, New York is transforming our transportation network to give travelers safer journeys along smoother roadways, which will improve quality of life and keep our economy growing. These projects in the Capital Region are part of a comprehensive investment in safety, sustainability and rideability that will better serve the thousands of motorists who rely on these highways daily — connecting people and communities.”

Overseen by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the $11 million I-90 project will resurface approximately 23 lane miles along the mainline highway between the Interstate 87 interchange and Corporate Woods Boulevard in Albany County, while also rehabilitating exit ramps and interchanges within the project’s scope. It will install new, highly reflective signage and road striping to improve visibility and upgrade drainage systems to improve resiliency and promote efficient water runoff. A vital, east-west artery for Capital Region commuters, this section of I-90 serves approximately 100,000 motorists a day, providing access to the New York State Thruway, Adirondack Northway, Interstate 787 and numerous business and government offices.

In addition to the work on I-90 in the Capital Region, NYSDOT will also begin work to resurface a key segment of the South Mall Arterial, which takes motorists to and from the Empire State Plaza and provides access to the Dunn Memorial Bridge, Interstate 787 and other roadways in the City of Albany. Work will take place on the eastbound arterial between Eagle Street and Grand Street, focusing on the transition to the high-traffic ramp leading to U.S. Route 9 and U.S. Route 20 over the Dunn Memorial Bridge toward Rensselaer. Motorists should follow posted detours.

To minimize disruptions to the traveling public, most paving operations will occur during overnight hours. The projects are all scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

As was recently announced by Governor Hochul, NYSDOT has launched the most ambitious road resurfacing agenda in its history, totaling more than 4,000 lane miles of renewed pavement to give New York drivers a smoother, safer ride. Other upcoming initiatives in the Capital Region include two projects on the Adirondack Northway, spanning a combined 113 lane miles from Western Avenue in Albany to Exit 11 in Round Lake, scheduled for substantial completion this year.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Capital Region residents know that before every Spring, comes Pothole season. This Pothole season, the message is simple; the hardworking men and women of NYSDOT are coming to fill in the holes on your commutes across the Capital Region, starting today. Potholes can cause unexpected damage in cars that range in the thousands of dollars, something that far too many working families in our area can scarcely afford these days. I want to commend Governor Hochul for continuing to be laser-focused on delivering government that fundamentally improve New Yorkers' everyday lives.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “Safe, reliable streets are essential to the everyday lives of the people who live and work across the Capital Region. This critical work helps to ensure that families can get home safely, prevent unnecessary delays for commuters, and keep our local economy moving forward. By improving these critical corridors, we are strengthening the infrastructure that so many in our community depend on day in and day out. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to upgrading these essential roadways and creating better, safer travel in our community.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “These are heavily traveled corridors that thousands of people depend on every day, and this work will make a noticeable difference, providing safer conditions and smoother commutes. I want to thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing these improvements and continuing to invest in the roads our communities and economy rely on.”

City of Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for advancing critical pavement renewal projects in the Capital Region, including key corridors right here in Albany. These are heavily traveled roadways that residents, workers, and visitors rely on every day. Investments in infrastructure like this improve safety and make daily travel more reliable for the people who depend on these routes. As the Capital City, Albany carries a unique volume of traffic that supports not just our residents, but the entire region. Improvements to Interstate 90 and the South Mall Arterial will have a direct positive impact on how people move through our city.”

About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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