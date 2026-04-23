ENSER Welcomes Temple University College of Engineering Students

Pictured are ENSER's Mike Wahner, two Temple engineering students, Dr. Kurosh Darvish, two additional students, and ENSER's Domenic Arnone. Mike Wahner shares examples from ENSER’s project portfolio. Domenic Arnone demonstrates the LiftTrac material handling system during the warehouse tour.

Temple engineering students toured ENSER, explored real-world projects, and learned about careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Temple Engineering has shaped four generations of the Arnone family, and visits like this show students how classroom learning becomes real-world engineering solutions.” — Marco Arnone, President of ENSER

CINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENSER Corporation welcomed Dr. Kurosh Darvish, professor and chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Temple University College of Engineering , and four Temple Engineering students to its facility on Friday, April 17, 2026, for an inside look at the company’s engineering, manufacturing, and product development capabilities.The visiting group included three senior Mechanical Engineering students and one sophomore, giving the students an opportunity to explore potential career paths and see firsthand how engineering is applied in a real-world environment.The visit highlighted ENSER’s long-standing connection to Temple University and gave students the opportunity to see how classroom concepts translate into real-world engineering solutions.ENSER President Marco Arnone and Project Manager Mike Wahner, both Temple University Mechanical Engineering graduates, hosted the visit alongside Domenic Arnone, Business Development, Northeast Region.Marco Arnone began his career at ENSER in 1982 as a part-time drafter while pursuing his Mechanical Engineering degree at Temple University. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1988, he joined ENSER full-time, became General Manager in 1995, and now serves as the company’s fourth President after more than 44 years with the company.Mike Wahner followed a similar path, joining ENSER in 1990 as a part-time Mechanical Designer while attending Temple University. After graduating with his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1993, he joined ENSER full-time and became a Project Manager in 1998. Wahner has now been with ENSER for more than 36 years."The Temple Engineering program has been invaluable to the Arnone and ENSER families with my father a graduate in 1959, my brother in 1984, myself in 1988 and my son in 2021. This multi-generational connection underscores the family’s enduring commitment to advancing education in the Temple Engineering community and a day like this is priceless in showing students real-world engineering problems and solutions." - Marco Arnone, President of ENSER CorporationDuring the visit, Domenic Arnone presented an overview of ENSER’s history, capabilities, and diverse project portfolio . Students learned about ENSER’s work across a wide range of industries and saw examples of how the company supports clients from concept through design, fabrication, testing, and final delivery.The discussion sparked strong interest from the students, who asked questions about the wide variety of work performed at ENSER and the differences between working in a traditional manufacturing environment versus a project-based engineering company.Unlike many manufacturing roles that can become focused on the same product or process day after day, ENSER engineers work on multiple projects at once and often wear many hats in a single day. Engineers may move from CAD and design work to fabrication support, customer meetings, testing, troubleshooting, or hands-on problem solving, all while supporting completely different industries and applications.ENSER’s team explained that no two projects and no two clients are ever exactly the same. The company’s approach centers on taking a client’s challenge, developing a custom solution, and carrying the project through every stage from start to finish.Among the examples of our custom engineering design, manufacturing and fabrication work shared during the presentation was ENSER’s chassis flipper lifting fixture developed for the automotive industry. The system was designed to safely rotate and position large vehicle chassis during assembly, improving both ergonomics and production efficiency.Students also learned about another example of our custom engineering design, manufacturing and fabrication work: a hoist testing system ENSER developed for a defense contractor that required a universal testing platform capable of simulating a wide range of load conditions. ENSER designed a fully instrumented system with an adjustable load frame, digital strain sensors, automated controls, and full data traceability for every test cycle. The solution improved safety, provided repeatable results, and met strict defense and OSHA requirements.Following the presentation, the group toured ENSER’s warehouse and manufacturing area, where they saw firsthand how the company designs and builds its LiftTrac material handling systems.The students were introduced to the versatility and customization behind the LiftTrac product line and learned how ENSER is combining its engineering expertise with LiftTrac’s material handling solutions to provide even greater value to customers. The tour included a look at how LiftTrac systems are assembled and customized to meet the specific needs of different industries and applications."Building strong relationships with our alumni cannot be overstated. We're deeply grateful for ENSER's generosity and support in helping students connect classroom learning to real-world experience. Opportunities like this showcase the true potential of a Temple engineering education." - Najah Hooks, major gifts officer for the College of EngineeringThe visit reflects ENSER’s continued commitment to supporting the next generation of engineers and maintaining its long-standing relationship with Temple University.For ENSER, the day was more than a facility tour. It was an opportunity to show students what an engineering career can look like when every project is different, every challenge requires a unique solution, and the path from Temple student to engineering leader is possible.As both Marco Arnone and Mike Wahner demonstrated through their own careers, that path can begin in the classroom at Temple University and lead to decades of innovation, leadership, and problem solving at ENSER.

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