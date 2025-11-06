ENSER Corporation Awards 2025 Arnone Foundation Scholarship to Temple University Student Clarence Remy

Pictured: Deborah Arnone, 2025 Arnone Scholarship Recipient Clarence Remy, ENSER President Marco Arnone Pictured: Deborah Arnone, Temple Student Victoria Rodriguez, ENSER President Marco Arnone Pictured: Clarence Remy, ENSER President Marco Arnone, Deborah Arnone

Third consecutive year of support underscores ENSER’s ongoing investment in the future of engineering and the legacy of the Arnone family.

Scholarships like this do more than ease the financial burden. They show students that they belong in this field, that their voice and their vision matter.” — Marco Arnone, President of ENSER

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENSER Corporation, a leader in engineering services and manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce that Clarence Remy, a Mechanical Engineering student at Temple University, has been selected as the 2025 Arnone Foundation Scholarship recipient.Now in its third year, the scholarship honors the legacy of former ENSER President Robert Arnone and supports Mechanical Engineering students in Temple University’s College of Engineering who demonstrate financial need, perseverance, and a passion for innovation.Honoring Determination and HeritageThis year’s recipient, Clarence Remy, is a first-generation Haitian-American who will graduate this December with his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. His parents, both born in Haiti, inspired his drive to pursue higher education and create a better future through engineering.“Clarence is exactly the type of student this scholarship was designed to support, bright, determined, and full of heart,” said Marco Arnone, President of ENSER Corporation. “His story is one of resilience and hope, and we are honored to play a small part in helping him reach his goals.”Remy shared that the scholarship alleviates financial stress and motivates him to continue paying it forward.“This award reminds me that my efforts are seen and valued,” said Remy. “I want to use my degree to create technologies that help others, and to inspire students like me who are the first in their families to pursue engineering.”A Legacy of OpportunityThe Arnone Foundation Scholarship was established in 2023 to commemorate Robert Arnone, who led ENSER with a belief that success is measured not only by innovation but also by the impact we leave on others. The scholarship provides financial assistance to Mechanical Engineering undergraduates who have faced personal or financial challenges, giving them the chance to focus on learning and growth.“Our family’s connection to Temple runs deep,” said Arnone. “Supporting Temple’s College of Engineering feels like coming full circle, helping students who share the same curiosity and drive that built ENSER nearly eight decades ago.”Temple University’s Annual Fall Scholarship Celebration brings together donors, faculty, and student scholars to highlight the lasting impact of scholarships and philanthropy. Through events like this, students have an opportunity to meet the people behind the awards that make their education possible, and donors like ENSER see firsthand the power of their investment.Continuing a Growing TraditionENSER first partnered with Temple University on the Arnone Foundation Scholarship in 2023, awarding its inaugural scholarship to Jose Ortiz Ayllon , a Mechanical Engineering student who demonstrated both technical promise and personal resilience.In 2024, Mario Cortez-Pacheco received the award for his outstanding academic performance and research in sustainable infrastructure.“The consistency of this program is what makes it special,” said Arnone. “Each year, we get to connect with another incredible student whose story reminds us why we started this scholarship in the first place. It is not just a check. It is a connection, a belief in someone’s future.”About the Arnone Foundation ScholarshipAdministered by Temple University’s College of Engineering, the Arnone Foundation Scholarship supports students pursuing degrees in Mechanical Engineering who demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to those who have faced bereavement, illness, or other hardships during their studies.To learn more about scholarships that support future engineers at Temple, visit the Temple University College of Engineering Scholarships page About ENSER CorporationFounded in 1947, ENSER Corporation is a full-service engineering and manufacturing company specializing in mechanical design, tooling and fixture development, industrial equipment, and staffing solutions for manufacturers across North America. With offices in New Jersey and North Carolina, ENSER partners with clients to deliver turnkey solutions that combine innovation, precision, and integrity.

