Learn How to Build a Seasonal Lawn Maintenance Plan with Tips From Exmark

Establishing a backyard maintenance plan is a great way to ensure all tasks get completed in a timely manner. Spring is a great time to clean out flower beds and add fresh mulch. In addition to being a top Major League Fishing pro, Brian Latimer is a lawn care expert.

New Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video explains how a season-long maintenance plan can make lawn maintenance more manageable for busy families

The right amount of water, at the right intervals, is the only way to get a lush dream yard.” — Brian Latimer

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a lush, green lawn, but for homeowners who care for their own yards, knowing what to do at each point in the season can be a challenge. That uncertainty can make it easy for important maintenance steps to get missed or performed at the wrong time to have the most benefit.

To help homeowners better understand how a seasonal plan can demystify lawn care, Exmark has released a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video, “Establishing a Backyard Maintenance Plan”. Host, Doug Scott of Redeem Your Ground, interviews Major League Fishing professional, Brian Latimer, to learn how he balances yard care tasks with family life and a busy travel and competition schedule.

Latimer said that for him, the key has been to literally make a checklist out of maintenance tasks.

“When I’m out there fishing, my mind has to be on the fish,” Latimer said. “I can’t be worried about whether the grass is dying at home, so I always have a plan.

“To me, it’s not about doing more. It’s about doing the right work, so the yard is on my schedule, and a proactive approach, so the lawn has what it needs before it needs it.”

In the spring, Latimer focuses on maintenance tasks that clean up the lawn and activate the turf to kick off its seasonal growth. Dropping the mower cut height by ½-inch in the spring relative to summer cut height helps the turf get a strong start to the season.

“If you don’t get the mowing height right, you can cause a lot of stress in your grass, which thins it out and causes problems,” Latimer said. “You don’t want that.”

Latimer recommends homeowners watch the Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video, “How to Determine Mowing Height”, to help them better understand what the right cut height is for their turf type.

Other spring checklist items include the application of fertilizer and pre-emergent herbicide, as well as pruning back vegetation and adding mulch to beds.

In the summer, Latimer said the checklist really starts to pay off, so checklist tasks are focused on maintaining and protecting the beauty of the lawn. While water is essential to a lush, healthy lawn, he advises against overwatering.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the heat or what, but they (homeowners) tend to overwater,” Latimer said. “It’s the worst thing you can do.”

Instead, he advises raising the mower deck back up to full summer cut height, which helps retain moisture in the heat. Then, water the lawn deeply, but not too much, twice a week.

“The right amount of water, at the right intervals, is the only way to get a lush dream yard,” he added.

Other summer maintenance items on Latimer’s checklist include spot treating weeds, touching up mulch in beds, and taking care of any parts of the lawn that show signs of heat stress.

In the fall, Latimer says maintenance tasks turn to fixing any issues and preparing the lawn for winter and the next season.

“Sometimes the summer is really rough on your yard,” Latimer said. “Fall is when we give it time to heal, so it’s about more than just raking leaves.”

Fall lawn tasks include dethatching, aerating and overseeding, as well as applying a final round of fertilizer. For landscape beds, he recommends transplanting or removing old plants, cutting back perennials, adding compost and planting bulbs that will grow in the spring.

In the winter, Latimer recommends spending time maintaining equipment, so it’s ready to go next season.

“Clean the mower, sharpen the blades and prep everything for the colder months ahead,” Latimer said. “Care for your tools now and they’ll take care of you in the spring.”

According to Latimer, winter is the time to conduct major pruning and cleaning up landscape beds. In addition, he advises reviewing your annual maintenance plan and making changes based on what worked, or to account for any planned layout changes or additions.

“You’re really setting yourself up to hit the ground running,” he said.

In addition to the new video, Latimer’s lawn care maintenance checklist is available for free download on the Exmark Backyard Life site. The site also includes videos covering a wide range of lawn care topics, including aeration, cut height settings, mulching, mower maintenance and more. Learn more at Exmark.com/backyard.

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Establishing a Backyard Maintenance Plan – Done in a Weekend Projects

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