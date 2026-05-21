New Exmark Video Explains Benefits of Companion Planting in the Garden

Planting the right mix of plant and vegetable varieties can help the garden thrive this season. Exmark Vegetable Companion Planting Chart. Increased pest resistance is a benefit of effective companion planting in the garden.

Learn how the process of planting complimentary fruits, vegetables and flowers can help the garden thrive

The right mix of plants helps each variety contribute beneficially to the overall health of the garden” — Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As homeowners across the country are planting gardens, one of the most common decisions is which varieties to grow. For these folks, it’s important to know how different vegetable, fruit and plant pairings can contribute positively or negatively to the growth and overall health of the crops.

While the concept of companion planting is hardly new, for many it’s still a challenge to understand which plant varieties are complimentary to each other. With this in mind, Exmark has launched an episode of it Backyard Smart video series, “Companion Plants 101”, that explains the ins and outs of companion planting.

According to Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall, the benefits of companion planting are numerous.

“The right mix of plants helps each variety contribute beneficially to the overall health of the garden,” Mangnall said. “It also helps deter insects and invasive weed growth, while attracting helpful pollinators.”

In addition, effective companion planting increases the availability of beneficial nutrients, in particular calcium and nitrogen, and helps to retain water. It also reduces disease. The plants thrive together, maximizing overall yield, while minimizing the additional resources required throughout the season.

To help make sense of the options, Exmark has created an easy-to-follow companion planting chart. Available for free download, the chart breaks down which companion plants are right for a variety of common vegetables, along with plants to avoid for each. It’s a valuable tool to make this season the best season for homeowners in the garden.

Watch the Backyard Smart, “Companion Planting 101” video and download the free companion planting chart on the Exmark Backyard Life site. It’s a great resource for all types of backyard living information and content, as well as Exmark Original Series videos including, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards and more.



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About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Companion Plants 101

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