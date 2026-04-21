Aptora Launches Aptora 360° Following Multi-Year Modernization Initiative

New platform introduces an updated foundation, API capabilities, and integrated business management tools for contractors.

We want to give teams a unified foundation that simplifies workflows today and supports smarter growth for the long road ahead.” — Boubacar Vilane

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptora announced the launch of Aptora 360°, a new software platform for field service businesses developed through a multi-year modernization initiative. The release marks a major product milestone for the company and introduces updated programming architecture along with a new application programming interface, or API, designed to support future integrations and product expansion.

The company said the launch is the result of several years of planning, design, and development focused on meeting the evolving needs of contractors and field service businesses. Aptora serves companies in industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other service trades that require integrated tools for office operations and field workflows.

“Aptora 360° represents an important milestone for Aptora,” said James R. Leichter, President of Aptora Corporation. “This has been several years centered on overhauling the software’s core architecture to support future innovation. The launch reflects a substantial investment in the platform and in the long-term needs of the field service market.”

Aptora also said the platform creates a stronger technical foundation for future enhancements and third-party connectivity. “Aptora 360° is built to manage every angle of a field service business,” said Boubacar Vilane, DBA, General Manager of Aptora Corporation. “We want to give teams a unified foundation that simplifies workflows today and supports smarter growth for the long road ahead.”

Aptora Corporation develops software for service-based businesses and contractors. Its solutions are used to support a range of business functions, including accounting, payroll, dispatching, invoicing, reporting, customer management, and mobile field operations.

With the release of Aptora 360°, Aptora said it is continuing its focus on product development for contractors seeking integrated business management tools in a changing software landscape.

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