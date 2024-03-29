Aptora Unveils Flat Rate Simple After FRPO Hits 2,000 Clients Milestone

Flat Rate Simple James Leichter

Following the success of Flat Rate Plus Online (FRPO), Aptora introduces Flat Rate Simple for streamlined pricing management.

Flat Rate Simple is designed to make pricing management effortless for service companies.” — James Leichter, CEO of Aptora

LENEXA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the remarkable achievement of acquiring 2,000 clients for its comprehensive flat rate program, Flat Rate Plus Online (FRPO), Aptora Corporation today announced the launch of its latest innovation, Flat Rate Simple. This new product is designed to complement the success of FRPO by offering a simplified solution for managing flat rate pricing through Microsoft Excel, catering to the needs of service companies seeking an efficient and user-friendly system.

James Leichter, CEO of Aptora, shared his enthusiasm for the new product, stating, "After the overwhelming success of FRPO at flatratesoftware.com, reaching 2,000 clients, we felt it was the right time to introduce Flat Rate Simple. This product is designed to make pricing management effortless for service companies, leveraging the simplicity and flexibility of Excel."

Flat Rate Simple is poised to revolutionize the way businesses handle their pricing strategies, offering an easy-to-implement solution that promises efficiency and customization. With about 3,300 professionally constructed tasks covering HVAC, commercial refrigeration, electrical service, plumbing repair, and drain cleaning, Flat Rate Simple is comprehensive in scope. It is designed for both residential and light commercial work, encompassing maintenance, repairs, and equipment replacement tasks.

Highlighting the product's ease of use, Leichter provided a detailed video tutorial to guide users through the setup process, which can be completed in about an hour. The system's customization capabilities, built in Excel, allow for nearly 100% user customization, ensuring that businesses can tailor their pricing strategies to meet their specific needs.

In addition to its core functionalities, Flat Rate Simple offers various templates and lists for industries, categories, departments, truck stock, and tool lists for installation and service work. These resources are provided for user convenience and do not affect the flat rate book's functionality.

Following the success of FRPO, Flat Rate Simple is now available for a one-time payment of $499, offering permanent ownership of the system. This pricing model makes it an affordable solution for companies of all sizes looking to streamline their flat rate pricing management.

For more information about Flat Rate Simple and to view the video tutorial, visit Aptora's website at http://www.aptora.com/flat-rate-pricing-for-excel/

Flat Rate Simple