Anna Abrahamsson Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Abrahamsson, co-founder of Azula, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how turning pain into purpose has shaped her approach to empowerment, healing, and self-protection.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their Women in Power TV website In her episode, Abrahamsson explores the importance of energetic protection and personal boundaries, and breaks down how self-awareness, healing practices, and intentional design can support lasting transformation.“Protection is today’s luxury—when you wear your power, you remember who you are,” said Abrahamsson.Anna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/anna-abrahamsson

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