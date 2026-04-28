Strainsert Reports Successful Qualification Testing of Custom Force Sensor Solutions

Strainsert Passed Rigorous Qualification Testing

During recent qualification testing, Strainsert's custom products “as built” for specific customer applications passed all qualification tests on the first run.

These qualification results reinforce what customers rely on every day: superb sensor performance in typical or harsh environments without compromising accuracy, reliability and durability.” — Tim Foley, President

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strainsert takes great pride in providing our customers with custom force sensor solutions and providing a reliable product that is designed and manufactured for years of productive service.Recently, Strainsert worked with several customers on complex force sensing applications with extensive performance and quality requirements.The applications required continuous sensor operation and measurement performance while being subjected to extremely harsh environmental and loading conditions.Part of the process was completing qualification testing by independent accredited testing labs to verify design practices, sensor operation, product quality and measurement performance.Demanding engineering design and quality requirements can be difficult to meet on a custom first build and many times one or more design iterations are required, and lead to increasing costs and delivery schedules.Strainsert's products “as initially built” for these tough applications passed every one of the tests on the first run with zero defects noted in operation, performance or degradation to design.The qualification tests included:1500PSI Hydrostatic Pressure Tests: Operation without performance degradation after exposure.Ingress Protection High Pressure Washdown Tests: IPX6 verification in accordance with IEC 60529 standards.MIL-STD-810 Tests:Bench Handling ShockVibrationTransportation ShockHigh Temperature CyclingLow Temperature CyclingLow Temperature ExposureTransit ShockMagnetic Field OperatingEMI/EMC Operating TestsInclination TestsElectrostatic Discharge TestsDielectric Withstanding Voltage TestsThese successful results help further verify design practices, sensor operation and measurement performance, product quality, making it a huge win for the Strainsert team and customers. Strainsert combines our considerable design capabilities with our experience to address the needs of continuous operation in various harsh environments.Please call Strainsert at 1-610-825-3310 for assistance with finding solutions for force measurement applications

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