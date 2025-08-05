Celebrating 65 Years as a Force Sensor Manufacturer

Strainsert 1960 to 2025 - 65 Years of Innovation The Strainsert Team Mars Rover Curiosity

Strainsert is excited to celebrate our 65th successful year as a multiple patent holding innovator and leading pioneer in the Force Measurement Industry.

Celebrating 65 years of vision, hard work and innovation. From humble beginnings to a legacy of trust, this milestone is a tribute to the people, partnerships, and purpose that shaped our journey” — Tim Foley, President

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The journey started in 1960 when the Strainsert Company was founded with a vision and determination to develop and introduce a new game-changing approach to Force Sensor design and manufacturing into the sensor marketplace.Strainsert's new and unique Force Sensor designs were based on a technology they developed, patented and named “Internally Gaged Force Sensors”. Their products were first used in the early 1960’s, supporting many force measurement applications, including the Apollo Missions, and now, sixty-five years later, the company, customer base and sensor capabilities have grown. Strainsert continues to deliver standard and custom force measurement solutions for the aerospace industry, including the Mars Rovers, and many other military, automotive and marine applications.Strainsert's patented “Internal Gaging Technology” is an advanced technique where foil strain gages are bonded and sealed inside small holes aligned with the neutral axis of the sensor steel body.Along with the gages, all circuitry, wires, solder joints, cements, and other delicate electronic components are enclosed inside the sensor high strength steel body and completely protected from the environment, rough installation, and years of demanding service.In addition to the environmental protection, the internal gaging installation position along the neutral axis mitigates extraneous loading conditions and forces, allowing for very accurate force measurement.Strainsert's first product to market was the Instrumented Force Measuring Bolts. This new measurement technology immediately gained traction as the word spread about successful use in the research & development force measurement industry and after seeing their success, Strainsert developed and patented many additional types of Force Measuring Devices throughout their history, including Flat Load Cells, Load Pins, Tension Links, and other specialty Force Sensors.Although Strainsert developed many new types of sensor designs, they all contain our Internal Gaging technology. Today the vast array of internally gaged Force Sensors provides customers with a variety of sensors that easily meet requirements for common indoor testing and laboratory use but additionally allow widespread use of the products for outdoor, underwater, outer space, and other harsh applications that demand long term durability and measurement accuracy.Strainsert's goal from the start was to design and manufacture the highest quality Force Sensors for our customers. 65 years later that goal remains unchanged and they strive to provide the most responsive, accurate, and efficient customer support, beginning with the first contact, continuing through application and requirements discussions, standard or custom product selection, communicating design details, and providing support after delivery to assist in start up or any other area.Criteria that Guide Strainsert Operations• AS9100D Certified (including ISO9001:2015)• NIST 800-171• J-STD-001, including Space Addendum• Force Calibration and Testing Traceable to NIST, and optional ANSI Z-540• Items Procured from our “Approved Vendor List”• International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)Strainsert products are in use every day in research and development, testing, safety and control in many industries including aerospace, military, automotive, mining, medical, energy, crane/material handling, and additional industrial applications.Strainsert's future is bright and continues forging full speed ahead. In addition to conventional force measurement use, they have designed and delivered products for use in IoT and AI technology advancements. Strainsert can’t wait to see what the team will accomplish with customers in the next 65 years!Strainsert engineers are experts in custom sensor design and provide a detailed solution for the customer's specific needs. They have solved multiple design issues for almost every force measurement application possible. Examples include:• Rocket and Satellite Launch• Rocket and Satellite Attachment & Separation• Rocket and Satellite Guidance• Moving Concert Stages• Extreme Speed Parachute Deployment• Amusement Park Rides• Giant Earth Moving and Mining Equipment• Next Generation Aircraft and Equipment• Intelligent Agricultural EquipmentStrainsert is an Approved Supplier for almost every major aerospace company in the United States and is additionally approved for flight hardware for many of those companies.Strainsert has hundreds of loyal, repeat customers using the products. They also welcome many new customers each year, developing new applications to measure force in every industry that exists.Please contact Strainsert to find out more, discuss requirements for a specific application or review their force sensor design process. They look forward to working on a wide range of important projects as they have done for many customers over the last 65 years.

