digna 2026.04 Expands Time-Series Analytics and Data Validation for Modern Data Environments

digna introduces advanced time-series analysis, reusable validation components, and centralized value standardization. Visualizing trends using regression models to understand long-term data behavior. Detecting recurring patterns and seasonal trends in data.

New release enables in-platform time-series analysis and validation, helping teams modernize data environments without added complexity

The combination of integrated analytics and reusable validation supports organizations seeking to scale their data capabilities while maintaining simplicity in operations.” — digna

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digna has announced the release of version 2026.04 of its Data Quality & Observability Platform , introducing expanded time-series analytics and scalable data validation capabilities designed to support organizations modernizing their data environments.As businesses across Malaysia continue to invest in digital transformation and cloud-based data platforms, managing growing volumes of data while maintaining reliability and consistency has become increasingly complex. The latest release reflects a shift toward enabling organizations to better understand and control how their data behaves over time.With the introduction of a new Analytics Chart, digna enables users to perform time-series analysis directly within the platform . Built-in methods include linear, quadratic, and cubic regression, piecewise regression with configurable breakpoints, smoothing techniques, quantile analysis, and residual analysis. The platform also automatically identifies trends, seasonal patterns, and structural changes in data behavior.By integrating analytics directly into the data environment, organizations can analyze data without exporting it to external tools or building additional workflows. This approach simplifies how teams investigate anomalies, interpret trends, and monitor changes across datasets.In addition to analytics enhancements, the release introduces new capabilities in data validation aimed at improving consistency across systems. These include reusable validation rule templates and centralized definitions of allowed values, allowing teams to standardize data quality checks across multiple datasets and projects.All validation checks are executed directly within the source database, eliminating the need for data movement and supporting performance and security requirements in modern cloud-based architectures.The release also introduces statistic-level relevance conditions, enabling teams to define when specific metrics should be considered relevant for anomaly evaluation. This helps reduce unnecessary alerts and ensures that monitoring focuses on meaningful deviations.According to digna, the combination of integrated analytics and reusable validation supports organizations seeking to scale their data capabilities while maintaining simplicity in operations.As data environments continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly looking for solutions that enable both deeper insight into data behavior and more efficient data quality management without adding complexity to existing workflows.More information about the release is available at:About dignadigna develops enterprise software focused on data quality monitoring, observability, and governance automation. The platform applies AI-driven anomaly detection and in-database validation to help organizations monitor, understand, and control data behavior at scale.

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