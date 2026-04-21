digna 2026.04 Expands Time-Series Analytics and Data Validation for Scalable Data Platforms

digna introduces advanced time-series analysis, reusable validation components, and centralized value standardization. Visualizing trends using regression models to understand long-term data behavior. Detecting recurring patterns and seasonal trends in data.

New release enables in-platform time-series analysis and scalable validation, helping teams manage growing data without extra overhead

As data volumes continue to grow, organizations are seeking ways to improve data understanding and maintain quality without significantly increasing operational overhead. ” — digna

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digna has announced the release of version 2026.04 of its Data Quality & Observability Platform, introducing expanded time-series analytics and new data validation capabilities designed to support organizations managing rapidly growing data environments.As companies across India continue to scale data platforms for analytics, AI, and digital services, understanding how data behaves over time has become increasingly important. However, advanced data analysis often requires specialized tools and dedicated data science resources, creating challenges for many teams.The latest digna release introduces a new Analytics Chart that enables time-series analysis directly within the platform. Built-in methods include linear, quadratic, and cubic regression, piecewise regression, smoothing techniques, quantile analysis, and residual analysis. The platform also automatically identifies trends, seasonal patterns, and structural changes in data behavior.By integrating these capabilities into the platform, organizations can analyze data without exporting it to external tools or relying on complex workflows. This allows teams to investigate anomalies, understand trends, and identify changes in data behavior more efficiently.In addition to analytics enhancements, the release introduces new features for scalable data validation . These include reusable validation rule templates and centralized definitions of allowed values, enabling consistent validation across datasets and projects.All validation checks are executed directly within the source database, eliminating the need for data movement and supporting performance in large-scale data environments.The release also introduces statistic-level relevance conditions, allowing teams to control when metrics should be evaluated. This helps reduce unnecessary alerts and ensures that monitoring systems focus on meaningful changes.According to digna, the combination of built-in analytics and reusable validation reflects increasing demand for tools that enable organizations to manage data complexity efficiently while reducing reliance on specialized resources.As data volumes continue to grow, organizations are seeking ways to improve data understanding and maintain quality without significantly increasing operational overhead. The latest release is designed to support this shift by making advanced analysis and validation capabilities more accessible across teams.More information about the release is available at:About dignadigna develops enterprise software focused on data quality monitoring, observability, and governance automation. The platform applies AI-driven anomaly detection and in-database validation to help organizations monitor, understand, and control data behavior at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.