We must defend and build democracy across the world

Dear Fellow South African,

As we prepare for Freedom Day on 27 April, we reflect on our journey to deepen democracy and advance human rights for all.

Thirty years after we adopted our new Constitution, South African society remains grounded in a culture of human rights, the rule of law and the expression of people’s will through regular elections.

What we have built and continue to build in this country is distinct. This places a responsibility on South Africa as an active member of the international community to advance our constitutional values beyond our borders.

This is why I was proud to represent democratic South Africa at the 4th meeting of the ‘In Defence of Democracy’ initiative in Barcelona, Spain this past weekend.

The initiative was launched by Brazil and Spain in 2024 to confront the threat posed to democratic institutions by extremism, polarisation, disinformation and other forms of intolerance. This initiative, which brings together countries from across the world, has become especially critical at this time.

In many places, democracy is under threat. The principles of solidarity, cooperation and friendship are being challenged by the resurgence of narrow nationalism, prejudice and intolerance.

Conflicts and wars rage across the globe. Some of these are linked to battles over resources, while others have their origins in colonial-era divisions shaped by violent conquest.

At the gathering in Barcelona, I said that we cannot allow ourselves to be bullied into silence when the dignity and human rights of others are being trampled on.

We made a call for the United Nations to reassert itself in global affairs. For democratic values to thrive, all institutions of global governance need to be reformed so that all the countries and peoples of the world are represented. It has become clear that bodies like the UN Security Council are powerless to intervene in conflicts and prevent genocide.

The gulf of inequality within and among nations is a serious challenge to democracy. The laws, rules and institutions that support democracy must ensure that people’s lives are improved. All people must have an equal opportunity to contribute to decisions that affect them.

That is why we called on leaders to support the establishment of an International Panel on Inequality, which will evaluate alternative policies for addressing inequality to inform governments, policy makers and the international community.

The establishment of the panel was one of the recommendations of the groundbreaking global inequality report produced by a committee of independent experts that South Africa commissioned during its G20 Presidency.

The ‘In Defence of Democracy’ initiative is aligned with our foreign policy and we are committed to supporting its work.

The erosion of democracy in other parts of the world affects South Africa too. Our economy and society feel the effects of conflicts beyond borders, intensified geopolitical tensions and the weaponisation of trade, foreign direct investment and aid.

The erosion of democracy has contributed to mistrust of the very values of equality, human rights and freedoms that characterise progressive societies. This mistrust is evident even in our own country.

As we mark Freedom Day next week, let us recommit ourselves to defend and strengthen our democracy.

We must continue to work together to overcome the challenges of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment, which undermine our democratic gains. We must not go the way of societies that have lost faith in democracy and that are increasingly anchored in the rule of the strong and the erosion of human rights.

Our experience with building a united nation from a deeply fractured past means that we must cherish our democracy and be part of the struggle to defend democratic values across the globe.

The defence of democracy is gathering momentum. It is gaining more and more support as leaders, governments, social movements and citizens realise what is at stake – and, like us, demonstrate that they are prepared to do something about it.

With best regards,