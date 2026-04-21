Mindsets North American Expansion Announcement Suite

Mindsets Establishes North American Presence in Houston, to Support Strategic Growth Across the Americas

TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindsets Establishes North American Presence in Houston, to Support Strategic Growth Across the AmericasTalent-centric investment firm expands regional footprint, appoints Assaad Mohanna to lead market development and strategic partnerships.Mindsets, a global talent-centric investment company, with nearly a decade of experience delivering strategic impact across complex industries, today announced the establishment of its North American presence in Houston, Texas, marking a significant milestone in the firm's international growth strategy. The expansion strengthens Mindsets ability to serve clients across North American and Latin American markets in strategy, project development, decision analytics, and venture growth.With a track record spanning large-scale infrastructure, healthcare transformation, energy, and public sector modernization initiatives, Mindsets brings an integrated model that combines strategic consulting, data & AI-enabled decision support, venture incubation, and capital advisory.To support this next phase of growth, Assaad Mohanna has been appointed to lead the firm's North American market development and strategic partnerships. He will advance regional initiatives by overseeing market development, client engagement, and team building across Mindsets' strategic business units: Mindsets Strategy & Decision Advisors (MSDA), Mindsets Deventure (MDEV), Mindsets Ventures (MV), Data & AI Solutions (DAIS), and Value-Added Market Access (VAMA)."Houston represents more than a geographic expansion; it represents our commitment to being where transformative decisions are made," said Dr. Rayan Khraibani , Co-Founder and CEO of Mindsets and based in Houston. "The convergence of world-class healthcare institutions, global energy leadership, and infrastructure investment momentum creates an environment where our talent-centric approach can drive meaningful impact. We see North America as central to our mission of harnessing human intellect for sustainable value creation."The Houston presence will initially support work across multiple high-impact sectors, including:Healthcare Innovation: Mindsets will leverage its decision analytics and strategic advisory capabilities to support healthcare systems, MedTech companies, and health services organizations navigating complex growth and transformation challenges. Houston's proximity to the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex, provides direct access to healthcare leaders shaping the future of patient care and medical innovation.Energy & Enabling Infrastructure: As the recognized global energy capital, Houston offers unparalleled access to decision-makers across traditional and renewable energy sectors. Mindsets will support clients in navigating the energy transition, developing enabling infrastructure, and capitalizing on sustainable energy investment opportunities.Mobility & Public Sector InfrastructureBringing Mindsets’ experience in large-scale public mobility systems, intelligent transportation, infrastructure modernization, and government advisory into the North American market. The firmsupports public entities and private partners navigating complex, multi-stakeholder infrastructure programs requiring strategic, financial, and operational alignment.Assaad Mohanna brings extensive experience across energy, infrastructure, strategic advisory, and venture development. He has led market expansion initiatives, advised on complex capital projects, and supported organizations navigating high-stakes growth decisions across North America and international markets.“North America presents a unique convergence of institutional capital, infrastructure momentum, innovation ecosystems, and public-private collaboration,” said Mohanna. “Our goal is to partner with ambitious organizations seeking disciplined strategy, strong execution frameworks, and long-term value creation. Houston provides a dynamic platform to serve clients across the Americas.”The North American expansion builds on Mindsets' track record of delivering strategic value for major infrastructure initiatives in Saudi Arabia, including projects with NEOM, Red Sea Global, and Saudi Public Investment Fund initiatives. The firm's integrated model, combining strategic consulting, project development, and venture investment, enables comprehensive support for clients pursuing ambitious growth objectives.Houston's strategic position as a gateway to Latin American markets further strengthens the expansion rationale, allowing Mindsets to serve clients across the Americas from a single, well-connected hub.About MindsetsMindsets is a talent-centric investment company that harnesses top-tier human intellect to drive industry-leading innovation and results. Operating through its strategic business units, Mindsets Strategy & Decision Advisors (MSDA), Mindsets Deventure (MDEV), Mindsets Ventures (MV), Data & AI Solutions (DAIS), and Value-Added Market Access (VAMA), the firm delivers integrated strategic consulting, project development, and investment services across healthcare, energy, real estate, and enabling infrastructure sectors. Founded on the philosophy that human intellect is the most enabling resource for sustainable value creation, Mindsets partners with ambitious organizations and founders to build lasting impact. Learn more at mindsetsx.com.Media Contact: Ms. Bouchra Badran, Marketing Manager, bbadran@mindsetsx.com

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