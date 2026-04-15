Mindsets Launches Rotterdam Hub as Gateway to Europe’s Data & AI Market Talent-centric investment firm, to lead market development and strategic partnerships

HAMRA, NETHERLANDS, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindsets , a global investment company with nearly a decade of impact across complex industries, today announced the launch of its European operations in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The new office will serve as the firm’s European hub and global center of excellence for Data & AI, strengthening Mindsets’ ability to serve clients across the continent in strategy, data-driven decision support, project development, and venture growth.Central to the Rotterdam launch is the Mindsets Data & AI Studio ( DAIS ), a dedicated unit that brings together business consultants, AI engineers, and data scientists to help European organizations simplify complex decision-making, convert information into proprietary intellectual assets, and shift from reactive analysis to predictive action. DAIS will focus on mobility and transportation, supply chain and retail, and logistics sectors where Rotterdam’s position as Europe’s largest port city creates a natural concentration of demand.Mindsets brings to Europe an integrated operating model combining strategic consulting, technology-enabled decision support, venture incubation, and capital advisory refined through engagements spanning large-scale infrastructure, healthcare transformation, energy transition, and public sector modernization across the Middle East, North Africa, and North America.“Europe is entering a defining period for data and AI adoption, and Rotterdam is uniquely positioned within that momentum. The convergence of world-class logistics infrastructure, energy transition leadership, and digital innovation creates an environment where our model can deliver meaningful, lasting impact. This expansion is central to our mission of turning human intellect into sustainable value,” said Dr. Rayan Khraibani, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindsets.To lead this next phase, Mindsets has appointed Nawras Akroush as Data & AI Lead to oversee European market development, client engagement, and strategic partnerships. Akroush brings extensive experience in strategic advisory and data & AI delivery, having served clients across Europe, Asia, MENA, the United States, and Canada. He will drive regional growth across Mindsets’ five business units: Mindsets Strategy & Decision Advisors (MSDA), Mindsets Deventure (MDEV), Mindsets Ventures (MV), Data & AI Studio (DAIS), and Value-Added Market Access (VAMA).“Rotterdam sits at the crossroads of Europe’s most pressing opportunities — a city leading in urban planning, transport, and environmental innovation. Its thriving ecosystem of innovative companies and deeply international talent pool make it the ideal launchpad for our continental ambitions,” said Nawras Akroush.The expansion is designed to create value in both directions: Mindsets will bring its proven MENA and North American expertise to European clients, while Dutch talent and sectoral knowledge will strengthen the firm’s global offerings across its existing markets.About MindsetsMindsets is a talent-centric investment company that harnesses top-tier human intellect to drive industry-leading innovation and results. Operating through five business units — MSDA, MDEV, MV, DAIS, and VAMA — the firm delivers integrated strategic consulting, technology, project development, and investment services across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and North America. Learn more at mindsetsx.com.Media ContactMs. Bouchra Badran, Marketing Managerbbadran@mindsetsx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.