ERP for Seed solution based on Microsoft cloud being demonstrated at the World Seed Congress 2026

World Seed Congress 2026, where Unify Dots will present its ERP for Seed solution to the global seed industry. Unify Dots delivers ERP for Seed solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Copilot AI.

Unify Dots will exhibit its ERP for Seed built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Copilot AI at World Seed Congress 2026

The ERP for Seed solution helps Agri-businesses reduce inventory, shorten planning cycles and get a birds-eye view of the business while turning operational data into profitable decisions.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, will exhibit its ERP for Seed solution at the World Seed Congress 2026, the largest convention for the global seed sector with over 2,000 attendees expected. Designed for Agriculture businesses, this cloud‑based Seed ERP solution on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management supports germination and quality testing, demand forecasting, grower management, inventory, and distribution—while providing end‑to‑end lot and batch traceability from foundation through commercial sales.The ERP for Seed software from Unify Dots includes capabilities for:Seed Traceability & Lot Management – Track seed lots from production to distribution for full quality and compliance visibility.Grower Contracts – Manage agreements, terms, and performance across grower networks.Seed Production – Plan, monitor, and optimize seed production cycles and field activities.Quality Testing – Record and manage lab test results to ensure seed quality standards.Production Planning and Forecasting – Predict demand, plan supply, and align production with market needs.Sales & Distribution – Oversee sales orders, pricing, customer fulfillment, and logistics.Inventory & Warehouse – Track stock levels, storage conditions, and movements across locations.Fleet Management – Manage vehicles, equipment usage, scheduling, and maintenance.Financials – Handle accounting, costing, billing, budgeting, and financial reporting.Business Analytics – Gain insights through dashboards, reporting, and data‑driven decision tools.AI-Powered Insights – Identify demand, supply, and inventory risks using intelligent forecasting and planning insights.By leveraging AI capabilities native to Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, the solution enhances demand planning through machine‑learning–based demand forecasting, which analyzes historical sales, seasonality, and trends to improve forecast accuracy. AI‑driven supply chain and inventory insights help organizations proactively identify supply risks, potential shortages, excess inventory, and aging stock, supporting more resilient and cost‑effective operations.In Dynamics 365 Finance, built‑in AI capabilities strengthen financial visibility and control. AI‑based cash flow forecasting continuously predicts future cash positions using historical and real‑time data, while customer payment prediction helps finance teams anticipate payment behavior and prioritize collections. Anomaly detection flags unusual transactions or variances, while AI‑assisted vendor invoice processing reduces manual effort and accelerates accounts payable operations.The solution also incorporates Dynamics 365 Copilot AI , providing AI‑assisted summaries, insights, and explanations across finance and supply chain data. Users can quickly identify exceptions, understand variances, and access actionable insights without navigating complex reports, accelerating decision‑making across operational and financial teams.The World Seed Congress, organized by the International Seed Federation (ISF), brings together seed companies, producers, technology providers, regulatory leaders, and industry stakeholders from more than 70 countries for three days of exhibitions, meetings, and technical discussions.Unify Dots will be available at the exhibition floor to provide product demonstrations, discuss implementation strategies and timeline, and advise seed businesses seeking to transition from legacy systems to an integrated, cloud‑based ERP platform. The company will also highlight its global experience across Europe, Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365–based business applications for agriculture, seed production, manufacturing, and distribution.Visitors who wish to participate in the World Seed Congress 2026 can register through the official ISF portal at: https://congress.worldseed.org/join/join-as-a-visitor/ About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business applications consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and AI solutions. With deep expertise across industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, Unify Dots helps organizations achieve operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and drive digital transformation.Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce- Power BIFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ or email us.USA: +1 206 452-7498United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765Singapore: +65 6037 9172Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

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