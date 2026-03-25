Microsoft Copilot implementation partner Unify Dots achieves Ready Tier Status in Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Program

Unify Dots recognized as a Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Ready Tier partner, supporting secure and responsible enterprise Copilot adoption. Unify Dots delivers Microsoft Copilot deployment, AI readiness, and enterprise transformation services worldwide. Unify Dots holds four Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, reinforcing its capabilities across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem.

Unify Dots graduates into Ready tier of Microsoft’s Copilot Jumpstart Program further establishing its expertise in secure Agentic AI solutions.

Achieving the Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Ready Tier empowers us to help organizations deploy Copilot securely and responsibly while driving measurable results in productivity across the organization.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a Microsoft Solutions Partner , has moved up from the Community Tier into the Ready Tier of Microsoft’s Copilot Jumpstart Program highlighting its capability as a global provider of secure Agentic AI deployment services based on Microsoft Copilot . The Ready Tier designation validates Unify Dots’ expertise in AI adoption and the delivery of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Copilot, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Copilot, Azure AI Foundry and agent‑based automation solutions. Ready Tier partners have demonstrated the ability to assess organizational readiness for AI deployments, deploy Copilot securely, and support its adoption at scale.As a Ready Tier partner in the Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Program, Unify Dots helps organizations move rapidly from AI strategy to measurable business value. The team collaborates with customers to identify high‑impact Copilot use cases, validate them through focused proof‑of‑concept engagements, and establish the technical, governance, and change‑management foundations required for responsible enterprise deployment. Eligible customers may also access Microsoft-provided funding to support their AI enablement journey.This recognition reinforces Unify Dots’ deep commitment to data and AI excellence across the full AI lifecycle—from governance and risk management to data modernization, analytics, and AI‑driven transformation. With an emphasis on secure configuration, operational readiness, and responsible deployment, Unify Dots helps organizations adopt Microsoft Copilot solutions in a structured and scalable manner.Unify Dots provides end-to-end Microsoft Copilot deployment services, covering AI readiness assessments, business value identification workshops, deployment accelerators, systems integration, testing, and documentation. Our offerings also include role-based training and post-deployment support, supporting secure adoption, optimized performance, and sustained business value.As a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI and AI Business Applications, Unify Dots brings deep expertise in helping organizations turn AI strategy into measurable outcomes. Unify Dots also holds three additional Microsoft Solutions Partner designations—Infrastructure and AI Digital & App Innovation—reflecting its broad capabilities across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem.About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business applications consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Fabric. With deep expertise across industries including manufacturing, consumer goods, retail and professional services, Unify Dots helps organizations achieve operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and drive digital transformation.Unify Dots specializes in these AI service offerings:- Agent Visioning, Discovery & Prototyping- AI Agent Build, Configuration & Integration- AI Agent Testing, Training & Enablement- Optimization of AgentsFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ or email us.USA: +1 206 452-7498United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765Singapore: +65 6037 9172Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

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