Visual Image of HANASEE-image-1.0 Example of consistent character rendering across multiple panels (generated by HANASEE-image-1.0) Image of manga panels reflecting applied art styles (generated with HANASEE-image-1.0) #1 Image of manga panels reflecting applied art styles (generated with HANASEE-image-1.0) #2 The creative workflow and HANASEE-image-1.0 work together to produce optimal compositions tailored to panel size and camera angle.

An Image Generation Model Optimized for Vertical-Scroll Manga, Now Available in Closed Beta

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xross Road Launches Proprietary Image Generation Model " HANASEE -image-1.0"An Image Generation Model Optimized for Vertical-Scroll Manga, Now Available in Closed BetaXross Road, a startup developing infrastructure for the next generation of IP creation and distribution, today announced the release of "HANASEE-image-1.0" (hereafter, "the Model"), a proprietary image generation model purpose-built for vertical-scroll manga panel generation and developed under the supervision and collaboration of professional manga artists. The Model will be available through the closed beta version of the manga creation platform "HANASEE," launching on April 30, 2026.About the Manga Creation Platform "HANASEE""HANASEE" is a manga creation platform that enables users to turn ideas and stories into vertical-scroll manga. Starting from a novel or the seed of a story idea, creators can produce serialized manga with consistent characters, worldbuilding, and art style through a combination of our proprietary image generation model and creative workflow.About “HANASEE-image-1.0”HANASEE-image-1.0 is an image generation model developed by Xross Road under the supervision and collaboration of professional manga artists, optimized to express sequential story information as manga panel images. Built on an open-source image generation model as its foundation, it has been further refined and additionally trained specifically for manga panel generation.Key Features of the Model1. Character ConsistencyCharacter consistency is essential for conveying narrative continuity in a manga work. The Model incorporates proprietary optimizations that preserve the identity of each character, including hairstyle, facial features, and clothing across panel images depicting a wide range of scenes and situations as the story unfolds. This enables continuous visual generation at both the panel and episode level, which has been difficult to achieve with conventional general-purpose models.2. Manga-Panel-Specific Art Style with ConsistencyArt style is a key element of a creator's voice and a critical factor in sustaining a serialized work. For this element as well, the Model takes a distinctive approach that delivers art style expressions not found in existing generative AI, while maintaining consistency at the panel level. At launch, the Model will offer "sawayaka(; fresh)" , "fuwafuwa(; fluffy)" , “Bright” , and “Kawaii” as pre-optimized art styles, along with "Powerful," and "Cool." A feature that allows creators to blend these styles to give their work a distinctive identity is also planned for a future release.3. Composition Tailored for Vertical-Scroll MangaAlongside character consistency and art style, composition is a defining element of vertical-scroll manga panel expression. The Model supports flexible composition generation that adapts to specified panel sizes and content. In addition, the "HANASEE" creative workflow determines the optimal panel size and framing based on the progression of the story, and the Model generates compositions in accordance with those directions, together enabling the rhythm unique to vertical-scroll manga storytelling to be expressed at the panel level.How to Use HANASEE-image-1.0Image generation with the Model will be available through the panel image generation feature in the closed beta version of "HANASEE," scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.Participating in the Closed BetaClosed beta access will be granted by lottery from among those who register via the application form by April 27, 2026. Interested applicants are invited to register through the form below.Closed Beta Application Form:For Business UseCompanies interested in leveraging the Model are invited to contact us at the email address below, along with a brief description of the proposed collaboration.E-mail: info@hanasee.comWhat's Next"HANASEE" Pre-RegistrationPre-registration for "HANASEE" is currently open ahead of its official launch. Those who register at the URL below will receive priority updates on the service and its release date.Pre-Registration Form: https://lp.hanasee.com/en Business Partnership InquiriesFor inquiries regarding IP development leveraging AI manga, distribution partnerships, or other forms of business collaboration, please contact the email address below.E-mail: info@hanasee.comAbout Xross RoadXross Road is a project operated by Xross Road Inc., built on a business license developed by extra mile Inc., with the mission of using technology to update the mechanisms of IP content creation and distribution. Bringing together professionals across AI, blockchain, and entertainment, the project is developing the businesses that will shape the next decade of entertainment.Official Website: https://xross-road.com Official X (formerly Twitter): @xross__road

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