AI Manga Generation Service 'HANASEE' Launches Pre-Registration Campaign Offering 80000 USD Worth of Credits

Xross Road has launched the pre-registration campaign for its AI manga creation service, HANASEE.

Early registrants will receive exclusive rewards ahead of the official release of Xross Road’s new AI-powered manga creation service.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xross Road Inc. has launched a pre-registration campaign for HANASEE , a new AI-agent manga creation service scheduled to be released through Xross Road, a Web3 platform focused on IP content.As part of this campaign, users who complete pre-registration ahead of the official launch will receive access to a total of 80000 USD worth of credits, which can be used to experience the new workflow of turning novels into manga.About HANASEEHANASEE is a content creation platform that allows users to generate commercial-grade manga from novels using an AI agent tool.Novelists can upload their works, and creators can adapt them into manga (secondary works) and publish them on the platform—enabling stories to reach audiences in new formats and across new communities.The service is planned for global release on December 25, launching in both Japanese and English.The initial release will include:- Upload tool with automatic translation for novel text- AI-based scene segmentation and plot generation- AI-generated character design drafts with editing tools- Page-by-page AI image generation and replacement- Publishing & viewing features for completed worksCampaign DetailsTo allow early users to explore and enjoy the HANASEE experience, special benefits will be offered to those who complete pre-registration before launch. Anyone interested in manga creation, AI tools, or novel-to-manga adaptation is welcome to participate.- Campaign Name: HANASEE Pre-Registration Campaign- Period: December 5, 2025 – December 24, 2025- Eligibility: AI creators, manga creators, novelists, and anyone interested in manga production- Benefit: HANASEE credits (usable for manga creation features)Credit rewards will vary based on registration order:Registration Order - Reward- 1–1,000: 2,000 credits (approx. 26 USD value)- 1,001–2,000: 1,500 credits (approx. 18 USD value)- 2,001–3,000: 1,000 credits (approx. 12 USD value)- 3,001–4,000: 750 credits (approx. 9 USD value)- 4,001–5,000: 500 credits (approx. 6 USD value)How to Join the Campaign1. Visit the HANASEE official site ( lp.hanasee.com/en ).2. Enter the required information and submit the form.3. Before launch, we’ll send your coupon code via email.4. Enter the coupon code at login to receive your credits.Future OutlookThrough HANASEE, Xross Road aims to build an ecosystem where novelists, creators, and readers can all engage with stories in their own way.Beginning with this pre-registration campaign, we plan to collaborate with more creators and communities to shape the next era of content creation. Upcoming initiatives include creator contests, corporate partnerships, and multimedia expansion of published works.About Xross RoadXross Road is a co-growth platform backed by TV Asahi Group, a major Japanese TV network, reimagining the anime production ecosystem through decentralized technologies and community-driven models. By combining Web3 infrastructure, AI-powered content tools, and fan-first incentives, Xross Road empowers creators and communities to co-own and co-develop the next generation of anime IPs — making the creative process more transparent, inclusive, and globally scalable.Official website: https://xross-road.com Xross Road Official X (formerly Twitter) Account: @xross__road: https://x.com/xross__road

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.