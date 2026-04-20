April Contribution Month – Social Security Fund Calls for Electronic Payments

MACAU, April 20 - April is designated as the contribution month for the first quarter of the Social Security System in 2026. As of 19 April, approximately 12,300 employers had not yet made contributions for their employees, representing about 49% of all employers required to contribute.

The Social Security Fund offers the “Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments” service via the Business & Associations Platform and the Macao One Account. Employers and beneficiaries of the arbitrary system are encouraged to complete their payments online within the month to avoid late payment and queuing.

Employers whose employees’ employment status has remained unchanged during the quarter, and who have already submitted the employment status reporting within the deadline via the Business & Associations Platform or the Social Security Fund Electronic Filing System, may, within this month, pay obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers through the Business & Associations Platform or Macao One Account. Furthermore, if payment is made electronically via designated banks, employers may check the Payment Advice Number and the payable amount on the Social Security Fund’s online platform (http://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) before proceeding with payment.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system may, during the contribution month, make payments via Macao One Account, designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service kiosks.

Under the law, employers who fail to make payments on time must pay late-payment interest and fines. Failure to pay any applicable employment fee for non-resident workers on time may, in addition to fines, constitute grounds for revocation of the employment permit. For beneficiaries of the arbitrary system, overdue contributions cannot be made up unless payment is completed within two months after the statutory deadline, together with late-payment interest.

The Social Security Fund calls on employers and beneficiaries of the arbitrary system to use convenient, efficient electronic payment methods as soon as possible. For those who need to visit service points, using appointment and remote ticketing services is also recommended. Further information is available on the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo or by calling 2853 2850 during office hours.