Mainland and Hong Kong, Macao sign four Cooperation Arrangements to deepen mutual recognition of airworthiness standards and C929 certification cooperation

MACAU, April 30 - On April 30, 2026, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Civil Aviation Department of Hong Kong SAR (HKCAD), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM) signed the “Amendment to the Cooperation Arrangement on Joint Maintenance Management” in Hong Kong. Under an expanded scope of airworthiness certification cooperation, they simultaneously signed three new arrangements: the “Cooperation Arrangement on Mutual Acceptance of Type Certificates”, the “Cooperation Arrangement on Airworthiness Management of Aviation Fuels and Chemicals” and the “Cooperation Arrangement on Type Certification of the C929 Aircraft”, further advancing regional aviation integration.

The Deputy Administrator of the CAAC, Mr. Hu ZhenJiang, the Director-General of the HKCAD, Mr. Liu Chi-yung and the President of the AACM, Mr. Pun Wa Kin, signed the cooperation arrangements on behalf of their parties. The key points of the four cooperation arrangements are as follows:

The “Amendment to the Cooperation Arrangement on Joint Maintenance Management” has broken through the original geographical restrictions. As long as a maintenance organization or maintenance training organization is approved by one party, the maintenance release certificates and training certificates issued by it are recognized by the other two parties, regardless of whether the actual operational location of the organization is within the jurisdictions of the three regions. This move has optimized the maintenance arrangements for Macao's air operators, allowing Macao-based organizations located overseas, or those approved by Mainland China or Hong Kong, to provide services to Macao's air operators. The “Cooperation Arrangement on Mutual Acceptance of Type Certificates” establishes mutual recognition among the three parties of each other’s issued type certificates. The HKCAD and the AACM will accept type certificates issued by the CAAC, considering them as having completed the relevant technical assessments. This will facilitate the flow of aviation products among the three regions. The “Cooperation Arrangement on Airworthiness Management of Aviation Fuels and Chemicals” establishes the acceptance by the civil aviation authorities of Hong Kong and Macao of relevant permits for aviation fuels and chemicals issued by the CAAC. This measure helps to reduce the reliance of Macao’s air operators and ground handling service providers on a single international supplier. The “Cooperation Arrangement on Type Certification of the C929 Aircraft” focuses on the C929 aircraft, a wide-body passenger aircraft developed by COMAC. The HKCAD and the AACM will send representatives to participate in the C929 type certification committee and review team, which will help Macao to acquire the latest airworthiness certification updates.

The civil aviation authorities of Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao have a long history of cooperation. The signing of these four Arrangements is based on accumulated trust over time, gradually evolving from single-level cooperation to multi-level cooperation. In the future, the three parties will continue to strengthen communication and technical collaboration, jointly addressing industry challenges and sharing resources.

The CAAC paid a visit to Macao prior to the signing ceremony in Hong Kong and met with the AACM on April 28, 2026. During the meeting, the AACM gave a presentation on the development projects in the aviation sector, cooperation in aircraft accident investigations between Mainland and Macao, aviation safety management, and the development of the low-altitude economy. Upon listening to the presentation, the CAAC provided their professional guidance. The Deputy Administrator of the CAAC, Mr. Hu ZhenJiang emphasized that both sides should continue to strengthen technical cooperation and personnel exchanges, while encouraging Macao’s civil aviation industry to fully leverage the advantages of “one country, two systems” to further enhance its competitiveness.