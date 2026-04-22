Well Pump Soft Starter Assures Continuous Off-Grid Startups With Generator Power

SoftStart Well Pump soft starter assures startup with off-grid, emergency power SoftStart Well Pump helps assure homes and businesses of uninterrupted water flow every day and in emergency situations. When utility power goes out, SoftStart Well pump soft starter allows pump startups with generators or solar backup sources.

Versatile SoftStart Well Pump Soft Starter Cuts Startup Power Demand By Up To 50%, Works With 120V/240V Water Well Pumps from 0.5 HP Through 3 HP

SoftStart Well Pump gives our customers a simple, reliable way to reduce startup demand and keep water flowing, even when power is limited.” — William Kolasa, Director of Marketing at Signature Solar

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftStart Well Pump ™ soft starters by SoftStartUSA now help well pump users keep water flowing whether they are on utility power or off-grid, and when using backup generators or other limited power sources.“Whether someone is using a 120-volt or 240-volt well pump, the SoftStart Well Pump soft starter reduces the current needed to start pumps by up to 50%. This helps keep water flowing during normal operation AND during power emergencies,” said Doug Curtis, co-founding partner of SoftStartUSA.Many off-grid power users – families, farmers, businesses, disaster preppers and others – use water well pumps for household or agricultural uses. “By reducing startup power by up to 50%, our SoftStart Well Pump helps eliminate tripping breakers when using either utility power or limited-power supplies such as solar batteries or a backup generator. This advantage makes our product extremely desirable in alternative energy homes and businesses where uninterrupted water availability is the premium consideration,” continued Curtis.The SoftStart Well Pump soft starter is compatible with ½ HP to 1.5 HP 120V well pumps, and ½ HP to 3 HP 240V well pumps. It works with solar battery inverters as small as 2000 watts, as well as small to medium generators (2000-8000 watts), and standard household power. It reduces well pump startup power demands by up to 50% to help stabilize power and eliminate tripped circuit breakers.The SoftStart Well Pump advantage also means other vital appliances can keep running since the pump’s optimized startup power won’t trip circuit breakers.“SoftStart Well Pump gives our customers a simple, reliable way to reduce startup demand and keep water flowing, even when power is limited,” said William Kolasa, Director of Marketing at Signature Solar, a solar company focused on accessible energy solutions. “It’s a practical solution for off-grid and backup power applications where consistency matters most."“We’ve listened to our customers and our own dedicated support teams to refine our soft start units to be the best in the market,” said SoftStartUSA’s Curtis. “Our collaboration with Signature Solar reinforces our team’s commitment to producing intelligent, outstanding, and reliable products to help alternative power consumers keep more comfortable with their solar energy and off-grid power sources.”Curtis also cited the company’s commitment to quality and technical support behind every SoftStartUSA product. “SoftStartUSA’s dedication to product excellence, which is backed by experienced technical support, provides dealers, installers and end-users everything they need to be assured of exceptional, long-lasting product performance.”SoftStartUSA is an industry leader in home, RV, marine and light commercial power management products. For more information, go to softstartusa.com. Or contact Doug Curtis, co-founder, SoftStartUSA, at 954-298-1648 or doug@softstartusa.com.

How to Protect Your Water Supply with a SoftStart Well Pump Soft Starter

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