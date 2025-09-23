Signature Solar Now Teaming with SoftStartUSA Technology

Signature Solar logo SoftStartUSA logo SoftStartUp, SoftStart Home and SoftStartRV products

Soft start products added to enhance Signature Solar grid, off-grid, mobile and backup power kits

Adding SoftStartUSA soft starters to our solar energy systems was a very easy decision. It enhances our ability to help customers get more from their alternative energy sources.” — James Showalter, CEO of Signature Solar

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Solar, a distributor of solar kits for grid, off-grid, mobile and backup power kits, now offers SoftStartUSA soft starters in its selection of premium solar power systems and components.“We are excited to partner with Signature Solar,” said Doug Curtis, co-founding partner of SoftStartUSA. “Our soft start products are the perfect complement to their integrated solar power systems for leisure, residential and light commercial purposes.”Curtis added that his company’s SoftStart Home , SoftStartRV and SoftStartUp advanced soft starters reduce the startup power demands of most air conditioning systems by 50% to 70%. “This advantage makes our products extremely desirable in alternative energy homes and businesses where power efficiency is the premium consideration,” continued Curtis.For Signature Solar’s residential off-grid and backup power market, SoftStart Home products deliver the ability for solar homes to operate an A/C or heat pump system without an excessive drain on stored battery power, as well as to keep the A/C running on backup batteries or smaller gensets when needed. This advantage also means other vital appliances can keep running since the reduced A/C startup power won’t trip breakers.In portable situations using Signature Solar’s inverter/generator power equipment, the SoftStartUp plug-in style soft starter connects to 50-amp or 30-amp power sources to reduce the startup the demands of A/C, heat pump, refrigerator or any other high-startup demand appliance by up to 50%.For the “Mobile Adventures” segment of Signature Solar’s customers, RV and converted van owners with a rooftop A/C can stay cool and comfortable on a 30-amp hookup while running other appliances with a SoftStart RV soft starter. It reduces A/C startup current inrush by up to 70%, allowing other devices to keep running, and resulting in quiet startups day and night.According to James Showalter, CEO of Signature Solar, a Sulphur Springs, TX company, “Adding SoftStartUSA soft starters to our solar energy systems was a very easy decision. Recently, our markets have been growing as more people move toward alternative sources of electrical power. Incorporating soft start technology enhances our ability to help customers get more from their alternative energy sources,” he continued.Showalter also cited the superior quality and technical support behind every SoftStartUSA product. “SoftStartUSA’s dedication to product excellence, which is backed by experienced technical support, provides dealers, installers and end-users everything they need to be assured of exceptional, long-lasting product performance.”“We’ve listened to our customers, RV systems experts, and our own dedicated support teams to refine our soft start units to be the best in the market,” said Curtis. “This collaboration with Signature Solar reinforces our team’s commitment to producing intelligent, outstanding, and reliable products to help alternative power consumers keep more comfortable with their solar energy and off-grid power sources.”SoftStartUSA is an industry leader in home, RV, marine and light commercial power management products. For more information, go to softstartusa.com. Or contact Doug Curtis, co-founder, SoftStartUSA, at 954-298-1648 or doug@softstartusa.com

