NIKSUN Launches NIKOS Max, Its Next-Generation Operating System for Unmatched Performance, Security, and Intelligence

NIKOS Max is not just an incremental upgrade — it is a fundamental rethinking of how an operating system should perform in a world driven by data, security, and real-time intelligence.” — Sunny Pruthi, Director, Special Projects of NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN, the world leader in cybersecurity, network-to-application performance management, and compliance, today announced the release of NIKOS Max, its next-generation operating system designed to power unified situational awareness and intelligence in the most demanding, security-sensitive, and data-intensive environments.

Purpose-built for modern enterprise and government infrastructures, NIKOS Max represents a major leap forward in operating system architecture, delivering enhanced performance, hardened security, and significantly improved efficiency for mission-critical operations. The new platform is engineered to support NIKSUN’s industry-leading solutions with faster processing, deeper visibility, and unparalleled reliability.

At the core of NIKOS Max is a high-performance architecture that dramatically reduces Query Response Time (QRT), enabling organizations to retrieve and analyze vast amounts of network, application, and security data in real time. This improvement empowers IT and security teams to accelerate investigations and Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR), respond to threats and incidents more rapidly, and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence.

In addition to performance gains, NIKOS Max introduces advanced system hardening and security capabilities. The operating system has already achieved Common Criteria certification, validating its robust security framework and making it approved for deployment in highly secure and regulated operational environments, including government, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors. This certification underscores NIKSUN’s commitment to delivering solutions that meet the highest global standards for security and assurance.

Unlike conventional operating systems that require extensive customization or third-party integrations, NIKOS Max is fully optimized for NIKSUN’s unified, all-in-one platform. By tightly integrating its analytics, enrichment, usability, automation, and AI-enabled capabilities with its core platform and next-generation operating system, NIKSUN eliminates inefficiencies and system integration costs, enabling seamless, end-to-end intelligence across the entire network-to-application stack.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny Pruthi, Director of Special Projects at NIKSUN, Inc., said, “NIKOS Max is not just an incremental upgrade — it is a fundamental rethinking of how an operating system should perform in a world driven by data, security, and real-time intelligence. Organizations today cannot afford delays, blind spots, or vulnerabilities at the foundational level. With NIKOS Max, we have engineered an operating system that delivers uncompromising speed, built-in security, and the ability to handle the scale and complexity of modern digital environments. This is the foundation required to power the next generation of cybersecurity and AI-driven operations.”

He continued, “With its Common Criteria certification, NIKOS Max sets a new benchmark for trusted, secure computing. Our customers can deploy with confidence, knowing they are operating on a platform that is not only high performing, but also rigorously validated to meet the most stringent security requirements.”

NIKOS Max also serves as the foundation for NIKSUN’s unified data architecture, enabling organizations to become truly AI-ready. By natively consolidating packets, flows, logs, events, SNMP data, synthetic transactions, and more into a single, high-fidelity data lake, NIKOS Max eliminates the fragmentation that plagues traditional IT and security environments. This unified data warehouse provides a complete, real-time view of the entire network-to-application ecosystem, allowing advanced AI and machine learning models to operate on full, accurate datasets rather than partial or sampled information. As a result, organizations can perform real-time AI-driven analysis, uncover deeper insights, and enable agentic, automated remediation that proactively resolves issues before they impact operations. This integrated approach transforms data from a reactive asset into a strategic advantage, powering faster decisions, stronger security, and intelligent, self-optimizing infrastructure.

With NIKOS Max, organizations can (i) Achieve faster data retrieval and analytics through reduced query response times, (ii) Strengthen cybersecurity posture with a hardened, certified operating system, (iii) Simplify operations by leveraging a unified, fully integrated platform, (iv) Improve scalability and reliability for high-throughput environments, (v) Gain deeper visibility and actionable intelligence across network and application layers, and (vi) Set themselves up for an AI-enabled and agentic-oriented future.

NIKOS Max is available immediately as part of NIKSUN’s latest platform offerings and can be deployed along with NIKSUN’s full portfolio of cybersecurity, performance management, and compliance solutions.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and enterprises across multiple industries.

NIKSUN’s award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility, visibility, and packet capture power. The company’s patented real-time analysis and recording technology provides the industry’s most comprehensive solution for secure, high-performance, and compliant network infrastructure and services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, NIKSUN has sales offices and distributors throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, please visit www.niksun.com.

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